Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

AURO LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report and any other matter with the permission of the Chair.

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

AURO LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI(LODR), Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held today (i.e. Friday, August 09, 2024) inter alia, considered and approved Unaudited Financials Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report received from the Statutory Auditor of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 17 May 2024

AURO LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Attached audited financial results along with statement of assets and liabilities, cash flow statement and report of auditors thereon for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.05.2024) We are submitting herewith revised financial statements for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. We submit that due to some inadvertent error, other equity figures was not represented in the profit and loss statement, however, the same was shown under statement of assets and liabilities. Read less.. Revised outcome for revision in audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 in respect of error as mentioned in letter attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

We wish to inform you that based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors, in their meeting held today i.e Saturday March 30, 2024, appointed Mr. Mahendra Kumar Daga (DIN: 10570354) as an Additional (Non-Executive & Independent) Director of the Company w.e.f April 1, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company.

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024