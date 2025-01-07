Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
50.86
54.25
43.79
40.79
yoy growth (%)
-6.24
23.88
7.34
14.99
Raw materials
-32.78
-28.54
-24.48
-24.71
As % of sales
64.44
52.62
55.9
60.59
Employee costs
-6.23
-6.03
-5.27
-3.69
As % of sales
12.26
11.12
12.04
9.05
Other costs
-7.21
-8.42
-7.87
-6.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.19
15.53
17.98
15.06
Operating profit
4.62
11.24
6.15
6.23
OPM
9.09
20.72
14.06
15.27
Depreciation
-1.01
-1.03
-1.02
-0.93
Interest expense
-0.82
-0.45
-0.46
-1.08
Other income
1.09
0.75
0.97
0.51
Profit before tax
3.87
10.5
5.64
4.72
Taxes
-1.02
-3.32
-1.58
-1.19
Tax rate
-26.56
-31.65
-28.13
-25.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.84
7.17
4.05
3.52
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.84
7.17
4.05
3.52
yoy growth (%)
-60.37
77.07
14.87
332.96
NPM
5.59
13.23
9.25
8.65
