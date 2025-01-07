iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Auro Laboratories Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

252
(-0.75%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Auro Laboratories Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

50.86

54.25

43.79

40.79

yoy growth (%)

-6.24

23.88

7.34

14.99

Raw materials

-32.78

-28.54

-24.48

-24.71

As % of sales

64.44

52.62

55.9

60.59

Employee costs

-6.23

-6.03

-5.27

-3.69

As % of sales

12.26

11.12

12.04

9.05

Other costs

-7.21

-8.42

-7.87

-6.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.19

15.53

17.98

15.06

Operating profit

4.62

11.24

6.15

6.23

OPM

9.09

20.72

14.06

15.27

Depreciation

-1.01

-1.03

-1.02

-0.93

Interest expense

-0.82

-0.45

-0.46

-1.08

Other income

1.09

0.75

0.97

0.51

Profit before tax

3.87

10.5

5.64

4.72

Taxes

-1.02

-3.32

-1.58

-1.19

Tax rate

-26.56

-31.65

-28.13

-25.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.84

7.17

4.05

3.52

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.84

7.17

4.05

3.52

yoy growth (%)

-60.37

77.07

14.87

332.96

NPM

5.59

13.23

9.25

8.65

Auro Labs. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Auro Laboratories Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.