|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Jun 2024
|25 May 2024
|Attached audited financial results along with statement of assets and liabilities, cash flow statement and report of auditors thereon for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Notice of 35th AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.06.2024) Scrutinizer report and Voting results pursuant to Reg 44 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.07.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.