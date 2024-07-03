iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Auro Laboratories Ltd Company Summary

231.05
(-2.41%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Auro Laboratories Ltd Summary

Auro Laboratories Ltd, founded in 1992, has been manufacturing and providing generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API). Currently, the Company is specializing in producing Anti Diabetics like Metformin HCL. It is the first-line treatment for type 2 diabetes. The Company is headquartered in Mumbai and it has manufacturing facility at Palghar in Maharashtra. The facility has all the required certifications from Indian authorities and European registration organizationSince inception, the Company focused on providing quality pharmaceuticals while maintaining high manufacturing standards. Company presently has 1800 MTPA of Metformin HCL manufacturing capacity, with projects underway to expand the capacity to 3600 MTPA.The Companys primary focus was on Anti-Diabetic Drugs, which estimated to be one of the fastest growing therapeutic segments. Currently, it manufacture Metformin Hydrochloride and Glibenclamide and are on the anvil of introducing others within this segment. Additionally, it also undertake Toll/Custom Manufacturing for APIs and Intermediates on contract basis. The manufacturing facility operates are per cGMP norms and has an installed capacity in excess of 500 Tonnes per annum.Auro laboratories has made its presence felt in international markets with a bulk of it production being exported to South East Asia, Middle East and several European Countries. Some of the countries the company exports to are Egypt, Germany, Malaysia, Singapore, South Africa, Brazil, Spain and United Kingdom.The Company received ISO 9001:2000 and WHO - cGMPs certification. It also received CERTIFICATE OF SUITABILITY (COS) from the European Directorate of Quality Medicine (EDQM) in September 2006.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.