To the Members of Automobile Products of India Limited Report on the Ind AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the Ind AS financial statements of Automobile Products of India Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year ended 31st March 2024, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information. (herein referred to as "financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and Loss, (Financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flow and changes in equity for the year ended 31st March 2024..

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

Attention is invited to Note No. 31 in the financial statements which indicate that the Company has incurred losses during the previous years, the Company has accumulated losses, and its net worth has been fully eroded. These conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. However, the financial statements of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis for the reasons stated in the said note as the Holding Company has assured to arrange the required financial support. Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Other Matter

The Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023, have been audited by the predecessor Auditors, S G C O & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants who had expressed an unmodified opinion on those Financial statements. vide their audit report dated May 29, 2023. The figures for the year ended March 31, 2023, are based on those financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the IndAS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. During the course of our audit, we have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report except for the matter described in the Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern section.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and AuditorsReport Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the management discussion and analysis Boards Report, Report on Corporate governance and Business Responsibility report but does not included in the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

1. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

2. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also :

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

3. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

4. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

5. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order), issued by the Central Government of India in exercise of powers conferred by sub-section 11 of section 143 of the Act, we enclose in "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matter stated in paragraph g (v) below.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

e) The matter described under the Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern paragraph above, in our opinion, may not have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on 31st March2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors are disqualified as on 31st March 2024, from being appointed as a Director, in terms of sub-section (2) of Section 164 of the Act;

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B";

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

i. The Company has disclosed pending litigations which would impact its financial position- Refer Note

23 to the Ind AS financial statements.

ii. The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts. Hence the question of any material foreseeable losses does not arise.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection

Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) of the said Rules, as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. Since The Company has not declared / paid any dividend during the year, Section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which include test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which does not the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has not operated throughout the year for all relevant transaction recorded in software.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

3. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not paid/provided for any managerial remuneration, accordingly the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act are not applicable to the Company

For C A S & Co

Chartered Accountants

Firm Reg. No 111075W

Sajjan Kanodia

Partner

Membership No. 048047 Place: Mumbai UDIN: 24048047BKDHIN3800 Date: 29thMay 2024

Annexure "A" to Independent Auditors Report

Annexure referred to in Paragraph 1 of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Automobile Products of India Limited ("the Company") on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 and according to the information and explanations given to us during the audit and on the basis of such checks of the books and records as were considered appropriate we report that: i) a) A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and equipment. B) The Company does not hold any intangible assets, clause 3(i)(b) of the Order is not applicable. b) Property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management in accordance with a phased programme of verification, which in our opinion is reasonable, considering the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In pursuant to the programme certain fixed assets have been physically verified by the Company during the year. The frequency of verification is reasonable, and no discrepancies have been noticed on such physical verification. c) Since the Company does not hold any Immovable Property, clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable. d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year. e) According to information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. ii) a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable. b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii) The Company has not made any investments in, and not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or any other parties, during the year. Hence paragraph 3 (iii) (a), (b), (c), (d), (e) and (f) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company. vi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable, since the Company does not have any loans, investments, guarantees or security. v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public in accordance with the provisions of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company vii) a) Accordingly, to the records of the Company, the undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess, and other statutory dues wherever applicable have regularly been deposited with the appropriate authorities. There are no undisputed amount payable in respect of such statutory dues which have remained outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause(b) on account of any dispute with the relevant authorities except following disputed statutory dues:

Nature of Liability Amount (Rs.in lakhs) Period to which matter pertains Forum at which dispute is pending Income Tax 29.64 A.Y. 2004-05 High Court

viii) As per information and explanation provided to us and procedures performed by us, there is no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) ix) a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable. b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. c) In our opinion and according to the information explanation provided to us, no money was raised by way of term loans. Accordingly, the provision stated in paragraph 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company d) On an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, the company has not raised funds on short-term basis. Accordingly, the provision stated in paragraph 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company e) As per information and explanation provided to us and procedures performed by us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. f) According to information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. x) a) The Company has neither raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xi) a) According to the information & explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit. b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. c) As per information and explanations provided to us during the year the Company has not received any whistle blower complaints xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3 clause (xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Accounting Standard (AS) 18 ‘Related Party Disclosures" specified under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rule, 2014. xiv) a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b) We have considered internal audit reports issued by internal auditors during our audit. xv) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with him during the year under review. Accordingly, provisions of section 192 of Companies Act under this clause is not applicable. xvi) a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without any valid Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company c) The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable. xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 124.08 Lakh in the financial year and has incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year amounting to Rs. 83.34 lakhs. xviii) There has been resignation of the statutory auditor during the year, and we have taken into consideration of issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditor. xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, and on the basis of assurance provided by the Holding Company to arrange the required financial support, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx) Section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to company. Hence reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable. xxi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any subsidiary / Associate/ Joint Venture. Accordingly, there is no preparation of consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xxi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

For C A S & Co

Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No 111075W

Sajjan Kanodia Partner

Membership No. 048047

UDIN:24048047BKDHIN3800 Place: Mumbai Date:29th May 2024

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the financial statements of Automobile Products of India Limited for the year ended 31st March 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Automobile Products of India Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accounants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintainedand if such controls operated effectively in allmaterial respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence weha ve obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financialcontrols system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control overfinancial reporting includes those policies andprocedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over FinancialReporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper managementoverr ide of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deeriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has maintained , in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

ForC A S & Co

Chartered Accountants Firms Reg. No. 111075W

Sajjan Kanodia Partner

Membership No. 048047 Place:Mumba

UDIN: 24048047BKDHIN3800 Date: 29thMay 2024