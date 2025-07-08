Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.48
0.48
0.48
0.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.49
-11.24
-10.38
-9.52
Net Worth
-12.01
-10.76
-9.9
-9.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.17
2.11
4.42
2.71
yoy growth (%)
-91.97
-52.14
62.85
31.76
Raw materials
0
-1.81
-2.82
-1.19
As % of sales
0
85.75
63.81
44.08
Employee costs
-0.29
-0.33
-0.23
-0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-1.15
-1.36
0.01
0.22
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-3.78
0.02
0
-0.04
Working capital
8.58
-0.52
6.25
-0.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-91.97
-52.14
62.85
31.76
Op profit growth
-33.36
-190.85
-29.2
404.82
EBIT growth
-93.81
-190.91
-29.18
425.24
Net profit growth
268.57
-6,030.53
-87.57
374.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
91.23
|0
|95,083.58
|67.83
|0
|507.72
|51.18
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
390.05
|37.43
|16,951.46
|139.14
|0.62
|234.2
|50.61
Embassy Developments Ltd
EMBDL
114.85
|56.09
|15,782.38
|-47.29
|0
|588.57
|86.16
Rites Ltd
RITES
280.6
|35.62
|13,541.01
|134.41
|3.12
|586.61
|52.71
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
RTNINDIA
64.06
|82.14
|8,856.2
|-352.92
|0
|4.9
|7.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Shyam Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Siddharth Shyam Agarwal
Independent Director
Devesh Bhatt
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankit Vinodbhai Patel
Independent Director
Deepa Mutha
Unit-1 1-Flr Vakola Santacruz,
Shanti Nagar CoOp Indl Estate,
Maharashtra - 400055
Tel: -
Website: http://www.apimumbai.com
Email: apidirector@yahoo.co.in
C-13 Pannalal Silk,
Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,
Mumbai - 400 078
Tel: 91-022-25963838
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in
Reports by Automobile Products of India Ltd
