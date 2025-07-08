iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Automobile Products of India Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Automobile Products of India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Automobile Products of India Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

23 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:21 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 84.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 84.71%

Non-Promoter- 0.47%

Institutions: 0.47%

Non-Institutions: 14.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Automobile Products of India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.48

0.48

0.48

0.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.49

-11.24

-10.38

-9.52

Net Worth

-12.01

-10.76

-9.9

-9.04

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.17

2.11

4.42

2.71

yoy growth (%)

-91.97

-52.14

62.85

31.76

Raw materials

0

-1.81

-2.82

-1.19

As % of sales

0

85.75

63.81

44.08

Employee costs

-0.29

-0.33

-0.23

-0.12

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-1.15

-1.36

0.01

0.22

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-3.78

0.02

0

-0.04

Working capital

8.58

-0.52

6.25

-0.38

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-91.97

-52.14

62.85

31.76

Op profit growth

-33.36

-190.85

-29.2

404.82

EBIT growth

-93.81

-190.91

-29.18

425.24

Net profit growth

268.57

-6,030.53

-87.57

374.25

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Automobile Products of India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

91.23

095,083.5867.830507.7251.18

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

390.05

37.4316,951.46139.140.62234.250.61

Embassy Developments Ltd

EMBDL

114.85

56.0915,782.38-47.290588.5786.16

Rites Ltd

RITES

280.6

35.6213,541.01134.413.12586.6152.71

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

RTNINDIA

64.06

82.148,856.2-352.9204.97.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Automobile Products of India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Shyam Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Siddharth Shyam Agarwal

Independent Director

Devesh Bhatt

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankit Vinodbhai Patel

Independent Director

Deepa Mutha

Registered Office

Unit-1 1-Flr Vakola Santacruz,

Shanti Nagar CoOp Indl Estate,

Maharashtra - 400055

Tel: -

Website: http://www.apimumbai.com

Email: apidirector@yahoo.co.in

Registrar Office

C-13 Pannalal Silk,

Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,

Mumbai - 400 078

Tel: 91-022-25963838

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Automobile Products of India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Automobile Products of India Ltd share price today?

The Automobile Products of India Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Automobile Products of India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Automobile Products of India Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Automobile Products of India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Automobile Products of India Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Automobile Products of India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Automobile Products of India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Automobile Products of India Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Automobile Products of India Ltd?

Automobile Products of India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -44.44%, 6 Month at -26.23%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Automobile Products of India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Automobile Products of India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Automobile Products of India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.