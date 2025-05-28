iifl-logo
Automobile Products of India Ltd Board Meeting

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 May 202523 May 2025
Automobile Products Of India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2025 (Financial Results). Further kindly note that in terms of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed and shall re-open after expiry of 48 hours from declaration of Financial Results. Audited Financial results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2025)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202530 Jan 2025
AUTOMOBILE PRODUCTS OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December 202 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 31st December, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR) read with Part A of Schedule III, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of Automobile Products of India Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, 07th February, 2025, inter-alia, considered and approved the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2025)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
AUTOMOBILE PRODUCTS OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI LODR this is to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of Automobile Products of India Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 (Financial Results). Further kindly note that in terms of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed and shall re-open after expiry of 48 hours from declaration of Financial Results. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR) read with Part A of Schedule III, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of Automobile Products of India Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 13th November, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2024. A copy of unaudited financial results for the said period along with the limited review report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company is enclosed (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting28 Aug 202423 Aug 2024
AUTOMOBILE PRODUCTS OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI LODR this is to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of Automobile Products of India Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 28th August 2024 to consider and recommend appointment of Ms. Deepa Mutha as an Independent Director for first term subject to approval of shareholders of the Company. This is for your information and records. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III, Part A, Para A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that taking in to consideration the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today has approved appointment of Ms. Deepa Mutha (DIN: 10725691) as an Independent Director of the Company for first term of 5 years with effect from 28th August, 2024 up to 27th August, 2029, subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
AUTOMOBILE PRODUCTS OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI LODR this is to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of Automobile Products of India Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Monday 12th August 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 (Financial Results). Further kindly note that in terms of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed and shall re-open after expiry of 48 hours from declaration of Financial Results. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR) read with Part A of Schedule III, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of Automobile Products of India Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, 12th August, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. A copy of unaudited financial results for the said period along with the limited review report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company is enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)

