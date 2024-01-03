Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.17
2.11
4.42
2.71
yoy growth (%)
-91.97
-52.14
62.85
31.76
Raw materials
0
-1.81
-2.82
-1.19
As % of sales
0
85.75
63.81
44.08
Employee costs
-0.29
-0.33
-0.23
-0.12
As % of sales
176.11
15.72
5.21
4.71
Other costs
-0.25
-0.54
-0.73
-0.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
150.64
25.83
16.58
18.1
Operating profit
-0.38
-0.57
0.63
0.89
OPM
-226.76
-27.32
14.38
33.09
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-1.11
-0.78
-0.61
-0.67
Other income
0.35
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-1.15
-1.36
0.01
0.22
Taxes
-3.78
0.02
0
-0.04
Tax rate
328.74
-1.57
30.63
-18.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.94
-1.34
0.02
0.18
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-4.94
-1.34
0.02
0.18
yoy growth (%)
268.57
-6,030.53
-87.57
374.25
NPM
-2,905.88
-63.3
0.51
6.69
