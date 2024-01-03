Automobile Products of India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-1.15
-1.36
0.01
0.22
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-3.78
0.02
0
-0.04
Working capital
8.58
-0.52
6.25
-0.38
Other operating items
Operating
3.63
-1.86
6.26
-0.2
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.12
0
Free cash flow
3.63
-1.86
6.14
-0.19
Equity raised
-19.69
-27.53
-28.2
-29.18
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
3.23
0.75
7.24
1.53
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-12.82
-28.65
-14.81
-27.84
