Automobile Products of India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.48
0.48
0.48
0.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.49
-11.24
-10.38
-9.52
Net Worth
-12.01
-10.76
-9.9
-9.04
Minority Interest
Debt
12.68
11.13
9.9
10.68
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.67
0.37
0
1.64
Fixed Assets
0
0.01
0.02
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.02
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
-8.84
-8.59
-8.57
-6.61
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.02
0.03
0.05
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.73
0.06
0.05
2.06
Sundry Creditors
-0.37
-0.11
-0.06
-0.07
Creditor Days
150.29
Other Current Liabilities
-9.22
-8.57
-8.61
-8.6
Cash
9.48
8.94
8.54
8.22
Total Assets
0.67
0.37
0
1.64
