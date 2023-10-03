Autoriders Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
13.11
13.11
13.11
13.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-27.06
-27
-26.89
-26.73
Net Worth
-13.95
-13.89
-13.78
-13.62
Minority Interest
Debt
5.27
5.27
5.58
5.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-8.68
-8.62
-8.2
-8.06
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.15
0.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-8.69
-8.63
-8.36
-8.21
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0
0
0.01
0
Sundry Creditors
-8.69
-8.63
-8.37
-8.21
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
0
0
Cash
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
-8.69
-8.62
-8.2
-8.05
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.