Autoriders Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

0.44
(0.00%)
Oct 3, 2023|02:16:51 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

13.11

13.11

13.11

13.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-27.06

-27

-26.89

-26.73

Net Worth

-13.95

-13.89

-13.78

-13.62

Minority Interest

Debt

5.27

5.27

5.58

5.56

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-8.68

-8.62

-8.2

-8.06

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.15

0.15

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-8.69

-8.63

-8.36

-8.21

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0

0

0.01

0

Sundry Creditors

-8.69

-8.63

-8.37

-8.21

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

0

0

Cash

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

-8.69

-8.62

-8.2

-8.05

