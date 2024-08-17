iifl-logo-icon 1
Autoriders Finance Ltd Share Price

0.44
(0.00%)
Oct 3, 2023|02:16:51 PM

Autoriders Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0.42

Prev. Close

0.44

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

0.44

Day's Low

0.42

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-10.64

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.58

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Autoriders Finance Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Autoriders Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Autoriders Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:56 AM
Dec-2020Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 38.53%

Non-Promoter- 0.13%

Institutions: 0.12%

Non-Institutions: 61.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Autoriders Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

13.11

13.11

13.11

13.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-27.06

-27

-26.89

-26.73

Net Worth

-13.95

-13.89

-13.78

-13.62

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.07

-0.4

0.01

-0.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Autoriders Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Autoriders Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Gokulsingh Dhondusingh Rajput

Independent Director

Shailendra Banwarilal Agrawal

Director

Deanna Gowria

Chairman & CEO

Prabhakar Chavan

Company Secretary

Nidhi Busa

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Autoriders Finance Ltd

Summary

Autoriders Finance Ltd was incorporated on February 21, 1985. The Company is not having any operation and reporting as not a going concern. The early eighties saw the auto finance industry grow at a faster pace than the auto industry itself. The Autoriders group which had, by that time, acquired prestigious automobile dealerships for two-wheelers, passenger cars, jeeps and LCVs, took over Zincolite Trading & Finance. Incorporated on 21 Feb.85, with a paid-up equity of Rs 24.90 lac, it was later renamed Autoriders Finance. The company commenced financial operations in 1989-90. It entered the capital market in Feb.93 and mopped up Rs 10.5 cr. The company has, since then, stopped all re-finance arrangements and has started deploying its own funds.AFLs portfolio with Citibank is the largest and the best, with the lowest rate of default. AFL specialises in auto financing and hence its performance is linked to the changing fortunes of the automobile industry. It is a major dealer in Maruti, DCM Toyota and Premier Auto. It was the major financier offering bookings for DCM Daewoos Cielo. It has recently commissioned luxury coaches plying between the suburbs and major commercial centres in Bombay.The Company has worked out a support strategy by productively utilising some of the immovable properties and utilisation of its marketing and distribution strength, Same will be presented to banks & institution for serving as the basis for repaying the liabilities.Company has plan to bring a
QUICKLINKS FOR Autoriders Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

