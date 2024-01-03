Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0.09
0.44
1.02
yoy growth (%)
-100
-79.66
-56.81
-43.34
Raw materials
0
0
-0.65
-0.88
As % of sales
0
0
147.44
86.77
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.05
-0.06
-0.06
As % of sales
0
57.6
15.24
6.03
Other costs
-0.02
-0.06
-0.07
-0.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
69.63
16.4
8.81
Operating profit
-0.07
-0.02
-0.34
-0.01
OPM
0
-27.23
-79.09
-1.62
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0.28
0.04
Profit before tax
-0.08
-0.03
-0.09
0
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0.19
-1.49
-1.92
-25.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.08
-0.03
-0.08
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.08
-0.03
-0.08
0
yoy growth (%)
114.45
-57.67
-1,331.87
-299.43
NPM
0
-41.7
-20.04
0.7
