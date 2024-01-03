iifl-logo
Autumn Builders Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0
(0%)

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0.09

0.44

1.02

yoy growth (%)

-100

-79.66

-56.81

-43.34

Raw materials

0

0

-0.65

-0.88

As % of sales

0

0

147.44

86.77

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.05

-0.06

-0.06

As % of sales

0

57.6

15.24

6.03

Other costs

-0.02

-0.06

-0.07

-0.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

69.63

16.4

8.81

Operating profit

-0.07

-0.02

-0.34

-0.01

OPM

0

-27.23

-79.09

-1.62

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0.28

0.04

Profit before tax

-0.08

-0.03

-0.09

0

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0.19

-1.49

-1.92

-25.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.08

-0.03

-0.08

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.08

-0.03

-0.08

0

yoy growth (%)

114.45

-57.67

-1,331.87

-299.43

NPM

0

-41.7

-20.04

0.7

