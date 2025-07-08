Sector
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.64
12.64
12.64
12.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.18
-0.16
-0.13
-0.07
Net Worth
12.46
12.48
12.51
12.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0.09
0.44
1.02
yoy growth (%)
-100
-79.66
-56.81
-43.34
Raw materials
0
0
-0.65
-0.88
As % of sales
0
0
147.44
86.77
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.05
-0.06
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.08
-0.03
-0.09
0
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.1
-0.04
-0.06
-0.24
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-79.66
-56.81
-43.34
Op profit growth
191.31
-92.99
1,998.12
-151.69
EBIT growth
110.83
-57.86
-1,032.23
46.57
Net profit growth
114.45
-57.67
-1,331.87
-299.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Deepak Kumar Singh
Independent Director
Sant Lal Goel
Independent Director
Rani Mishra
29A Weston Street,
2nd Floor Room No B3,
West Bengal - 700012
Tel: 91-33-40048979
Website: http://www.autumnbuilders.in
Email: autumnbuilders2009@yahoo.in
E-2/3 Ansa Indl Est,
Saki Vihar Road, Sakinaka Andheri(E),
Mumbai - 400072
Tel: 91-22-40430200/28470
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Reports by Autumn Builders Ltd
