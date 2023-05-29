TO THE MEMBERS OP AVAILABLE FINANCE LIMITED

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of AVAILABLE FINANCE LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS"), of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, its total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance witn Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and Rules there under and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined no key audit matters to be reported.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report and management compliance certificate but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued there under. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication,

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report] Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2023, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as of 31st March 2023 on its financial position in its Standalone financial statements - Refer Note 21 (3) to the Standalone financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 3151 March 2023.

iv. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (if any);

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in othee sasons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behaif of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (if any); and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures that we (the auditors of the company) have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatements.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. The company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software and the audit trail feature has not been tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

Annexure - "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of AVAILABLE FINANCE LIMITED on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2023]

The Annexure required under CARO, 2020 referred to in our Report to the members of the Available Finance Limited ("the Company") for the year ended 31st March 2023, and according to information and explanations given to us, we report as under:

i. a) (A) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company does not have any intangible assets; Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable.

b) These Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and as informed, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c) The company does not have any immovable property; Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year; Accordingly, the Provision of Clause 3(i)(d) of the order is not applicable to the company.

e) The company does not have any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder, Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

ii. (a) The nature of the companys business is such that it is not required to hold any inventories. Accordingly, the Provision of Clause 3(ii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(b) During any point of time of the year, the company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Since the company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits therefore there is no requirement to file the quarterly returns or statements with such banks or financial institutions. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. During the year the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security but has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, and,

(a) During the year the company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity but the principal business of the company is to give loans, Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(a) (A) and (B) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of the principal has not been stipulated and payment of interest has been stipulated however the repayment of such loans is received on the basis of mutual understanding

(d) There is no amount overdue for more than ninety days with respect to the loans given.

(e) That the company has loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties, and the aggregate amount of such dues renewed or extended or settled by fresh loans and the percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year, but the principal business of the company is to give loans, Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) That the company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013, detailed as under: -

(in 000)

Party name Ad-Manum Finance Limited Relationship with the party Related Concern „ Aggregate amount 60306.97 Balance outstanding 60306.97 Is there any written agreement Yes Interest rate 9% P.A. Total amount overdue for more than 90 days Nil Amount of fresh loans extended during year to settle old loans Nil Amount of loan renewed during the year Nil % share of loan/ advances in total loan/ advances granted 100%

iv. The company is an unregistered Core-Investment Company and has provided loans in its ordinary course of business and in respect of such loans the interest is charged over and above the bank rate declared by Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Accordingly, the provisions of section 185 of the Companies act, 2013 are complied with. The provisions of section 186 of the Companies act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

v. In our opinion, the Company being an unregistered Core-Investment Company, the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

vi. Since the company is an unregistered Core-Investment Company and is carrying on the business of financial services therefore the requirement of maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

vii. a. The company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. The following dues of Income Tax have not been deposited by the company on account of disputes: -

Name of statute Nature of Dues Demand (In *000) Depos it (In 000) Balance Outstand ing (In 000) Period to which Amount Relates (AY.) Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 609.00 0 609.00 2017-18 CPC Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS 1.39 0 1.39 Prior Years CPC Total 610.39 0 610.39 — —

viii. There were no transactions, not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

ix. a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender, Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender, Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

c) The company has not taken any term loans, Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order are not applicable.

d) The company has not raised any funds on short term basis which have been utilized for long term purposes. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order are not applicable.

e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures, Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order are not applicable.

0 The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associate companies, Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order are not applicable.

x. a) The Company did not raise moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable.

b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially, or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. a) No fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year covered by our audit. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xi)(a) of the Order are not applicable.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

c) There were no whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

xii. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company; accordingly, the provision of clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Act, where applicable, and the requisite details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc., as required by the applicable Indian accounting standard.

xiv. a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by the statutory auditor.

xv. In our opinion, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with them covered under Section 192 of the Act. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. a) The company is an unregistered Core-Investment Company and accordingly, the company is carrying on the financial Services business.

b) The company has not done any financial activities as it is an Unregistered Core-Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, and it continues to fulfill the criteria of a CIC though the company has not got a certificate of registration to act as a CIC but still the company is governed by the RBI Act 1934.

c) The company is an Unregistered Core-Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, and it continues to fulfill the criteria of a CIC though the company has not got a certificate of registration to act as a CIC.

d) The Group does not have more than one "Unregistered CIC" as part of the Group as the asset size is less than 100 Crores.

xvii. The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(xvii) of the Order is not applicable.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we (the auditor) are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report and that the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. The provisions of Section 135 are not applicable to the company. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

xxi. There have been no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements of the company.

Annexure - "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of AVAILABLE FINANCE LIMITED on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2023)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Available Finance Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

Regarding the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company.

1. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

2. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.