SectorFinance
Open₹335
Prev. Close₹329
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.77
Day's High₹335
Day's Low₹305.6
52 Week's High₹471
52 Week's Low₹157.4
Book Value₹20
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)315.18
P/E0
EPS0.23
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.2
10.2
10.2
10.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.27
7.98
7.43
6.54
Net Worth
18.47
18.18
17.63
16.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.53
-5.36
-1.03
-11.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.55
0.59
0.63
0.55
1.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.55
0.59
0.63
0.55
1.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.02
0.05
0
0.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Rakesh Sahu
Non Executive Director
Rajendra Kumar Sohani
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Vikas Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Suyash Choudhary
Independent Director
Dhawal Bagmar
Independent Director
Pradhumn Pathak
Independent Director
Apoorva Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Available Finance Ltd
Summary
Available Finance Limited, a NBFC, was originally incorporated in February, 1993 with the name of Flag Leasing And Investments Private Limited. The Company got converted into Limited Company with effect from 25 February, 1994. Presently, it engaged in the leasing and hire purchase sector. In 2002, the Company had re-issued 3 million equity shares which were earlier forfeited by the Company due to non-payment of allotment/ call monies.
Read More
The Available Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹309 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Available Finance Ltd is ₹315.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Available Finance Ltd is 0 and 16.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Available Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Available Finance Ltd is ₹157.4 and ₹471 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Available Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 122.75%, 3 Years at 58.77%, 1 Year at 101.84%, 6 Month at 21.09%, 3 Month at -10.65% and 1 Month at -2.32%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.