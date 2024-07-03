iifl-logo-icon 1
Available Finance Ltd Share Price

309
(-6.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open335
  • Day's High335
  • 52 Wk High471
  • Prev. Close329
  • Day's Low305.6
  • 52 Wk Low 157.4
  • Turnover (lac)14.77
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value20
  • EPS0.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)315.18
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Available Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

335

Prev. Close

329

Turnover(Lac.)

14.77

Day's High

335

Day's Low

305.6

52 Week's High

471

52 Week's Low

157.4

Book Value

20

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

315.18

P/E

0

EPS

0.23

Divi. Yield

0

Available Finance Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

Available Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Available Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.31%

Non-Promoter- 33.68%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Available Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.2

10.2

10.2

10.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.27

7.98

7.43

6.54

Net Worth

18.47

18.18

17.63

16.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.53

-5.36

-1.03

-11.6

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.55

0.59

0.63

0.55

1.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.55

0.59

0.63

0.55

1.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.02

0.05

0

0.05

Available Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Available Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Rakesh Sahu

Non Executive Director

Rajendra Kumar Sohani

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Vikas Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Suyash Choudhary

Independent Director

Dhawal Bagmar

Independent Director

Pradhumn Pathak

Independent Director

Apoorva Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Available Finance Ltd

Summary

Available Finance Limited, a NBFC, was originally incorporated in February, 1993 with the name of Flag Leasing And Investments Private Limited. The Company got converted into Limited Company with effect from 25 February, 1994. Presently, it engaged in the leasing and hire purchase sector. In 2002, the Company had re-issued 3 million equity shares which were earlier forfeited by the Company due to non-payment of allotment/ call monies.
Company FAQs

What is the Available Finance Ltd share price today?

The Available Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹309 today.

What is the Market Cap of Available Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Available Finance Ltd is ₹315.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Available Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Available Finance Ltd is 0 and 16.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Available Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Available Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Available Finance Ltd is ₹157.4 and ₹471 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Available Finance Ltd?

Available Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 122.75%, 3 Years at 58.77%, 1 Year at 101.84%, 6 Month at 21.09%, 3 Month at -10.65% and 1 Month at -2.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Available Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Available Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.32 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.68 %

