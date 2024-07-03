Available Finance Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0.41
0.48
0.51
0.41
0.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.41
0.48
0.51
0.41
0.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.01
0
0
Total Income
0.41
0.48
0.52
0.41
0.04
Total Expenditure
0.2
0.17
0.15
0.17
0.15
PBIDT
0.21
0.32
0.37
0.25
-0.11
Interest
0
0.07
0
0
0.03
PBDT
0.21
0.25
0.37
0.25
-0.13
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.04
0.05
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.17
0.2
0.37
0.25
-0.13
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
85.91
133.66
144.8
47.94
49.15
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-0.04
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
85.91
133.66
144.8
47.94
49.19
EPS (Unit Curr.)
84.2
130.99
141.91
46.99
48.17
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.2
10.2
10.2
10.2
10.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
51.21
66.66
72.54
60.97
-275
PBDTM(%)
51.21
52.08
72.54
60.97
-325
PATM(%)
41.46
41.66
72.54
60.97
-325
