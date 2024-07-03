iifl-logo-icon 1
Available Finance Ltd Nine Monthly Results

303.9
(0.45%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0.41

0.48

0.51

0.41

0.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.41

0.48

0.51

0.41

0.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.01

0

0

Total Income

0.41

0.48

0.52

0.41

0.04

Total Expenditure

0.2

0.17

0.15

0.17

0.15

PBIDT

0.21

0.32

0.37

0.25

-0.11

Interest

0

0.07

0

0

0.03

PBDT

0.21

0.25

0.37

0.25

-0.13

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.04

0.05

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.17

0.2

0.37

0.25

-0.13

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

85.91

133.66

144.8

47.94

49.15

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

-0.04

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

85.91

133.66

144.8

47.94

49.19

EPS (Unit Curr.)

84.2

130.99

141.91

46.99

48.17

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.2

10.2

10.2

10.2

10.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

51.21

66.66

72.54

60.97

-275

PBDTM(%)

51.21

52.08

72.54

60.97

-325

PATM(%)

41.46

41.66

72.54

60.97

-325

