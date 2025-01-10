Available Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.2
10.2
10.2
10.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.27
7.98
7.43
6.54
Net Worth
18.47
18.18
17.63
16.74
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
1.9
1.9
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.13
0.03
0.05
0.01
Total Liabilities
18.6
18.21
19.58
18.65
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.35
12.19
11.88
11.33
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
6.22
6
7.67
6.79
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
6.27
6.04
7.7
6.81
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-0.04
-0.03
-0.02
Cash
0.02
0.03
0.02
0.53
Total Assets
18.59
18.22
19.57
18.65
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.