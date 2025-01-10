iifl-logo-icon 1
Available Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

294.7
(2.52%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.2

10.2

10.2

10.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.27

7.98

7.43

6.54

Net Worth

18.47

18.18

17.63

16.74

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

1.9

1.9

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.13

0.03

0.05

0.01

Total Liabilities

18.6

18.21

19.58

18.65

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

12.35

12.19

11.88

11.33

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

6.22

6

7.67

6.79

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

6.27

6.04

7.7

6.81

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.05

-0.04

-0.03

-0.02

Cash

0.02

0.03

0.02

0.53

Total Assets

18.59

18.22

19.57

18.65

