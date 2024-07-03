iifl-logo-icon 1
Available Finance Ltd Company Summary

Available Finance Ltd Summary

Available Finance Limited, a NBFC, was originally incorporated in February, 1993 with the name of Flag Leasing And Investments Private Limited. The Company got converted into Limited Company with effect from 25 February, 1994. Presently, it engaged in the leasing and hire purchase sector. In 2002, the Company had re-issued 3 million equity shares which were earlier forfeited by the Company due to non-payment of allotment/ call monies.

