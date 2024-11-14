iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Available Finance Ltd Board Meeting

297.45
(5.22%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:05:00 AM

Available Fin. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
AVAILABLE FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow. 2. To take on record the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on the Standalone and Consolidated un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024. 3. To consider Other Routine Businesses. We are submitting herewith Unaudited financial results of the Company along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow for the quarter/half year ended September 30, 2024 and Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
AVAILABLE FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To take on record the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on the Standalone and Consolidated un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 3. To consider Other Routine Businesses. Submission of Outcomes of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Monday, August 12, 2024 at 04:30 p.m. and concluded at 06:30 p.m. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
AVAILABLE FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited financial results along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow of the Company for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements including Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024 Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow for the year ended 31st March 2024 Statement of Changes in Equity and Notes thereon for the Year ended 31st March 2024. 3. To take on record the Audit Report of the Statutory Auditors on the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results/Statements of the Company for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March 2024. 4. Other Routine Businesses. Submission of Outcomes of Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Thursday, 30th day of May, 2024 at 04:30 p.m. and concluded at 05:30 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
AVAILABLE FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023 and take on record Limited Review Report to be issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company Submission of Outcomes of Board Meeting held on Monday, 12th day of February, 2024 at 04:30 p.m. and concluded at 05:30 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

Available Fin.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Available Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.