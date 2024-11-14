Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

AVAILABLE FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow. 2. To take on record the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on the Standalone and Consolidated un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024. 3. To consider Other Routine Businesses. We are submitting herewith Unaudited financial results of the Company along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow for the quarter/half year ended September 30, 2024 and Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

AVAILABLE FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To take on record the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on the Standalone and Consolidated un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 3. To consider Other Routine Businesses. Submission of Outcomes of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Monday, August 12, 2024 at 04:30 p.m. and concluded at 06:30 p.m. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

AVAILABLE FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited financial results along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow of the Company for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements including Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024 Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow for the year ended 31st March 2024 Statement of Changes in Equity and Notes thereon for the Year ended 31st March 2024. 3. To take on record the Audit Report of the Statutory Auditors on the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results/Statements of the Company for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March 2024. 4. Other Routine Businesses. Submission of Outcomes of Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Thursday, 30th day of May, 2024 at 04:30 p.m. and concluded at 05:30 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024