Available Finance Ltd Management Discussions

The Management of the company presents its analysis report covering performance and outlook of the company. The report has been prepared in compliance with corporate governance requirement as laid down in Regulation 34of SEB1 (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule V: -

(a) Industry Structure and developments

The unregistered Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) categorized as Core Investment company by Reserve Bank of India and in private sector in India is represented by a large number of small and medium sized companies with regional focus. Over the years, our company has steadily broadened its business activities to cover a wide spectrum of services in the financial intermediation space with the basic focus on investment & finance.

Your company has reduced its operational cost and carefully evaluating investments. The company has no NPA account and no bad debts for the period ended on 31" March 2023 because the company makes investment and/or provides loans majorly to group company only.

The Company has a proper and adequate system of internal control to ensure that all activities are monitored and controlled against any unauthorized use or disposition of assets. The audit committee of the Board of Directors reviews the adequacy of internal control.

Considering companys current business activities enterprise resource planning Module-SAP is not practically feasible and financially viable for the company. Companys current business activity does not require any technology up gradation or modernization.

Statements in Management Discussion and Analysis, describing the companys objectives, projections and estimates are forward looking statements and progressive within the meaning of applicable security laws and regulations. Actual results may vary from those expressed or implied, depending upon economic conditions. Government policies and other incidental factors.

(b) Opportunities and Threats:

The Companys Management reveals that the corporate and real estate finance sector has good potential because the remote locations are away from the range of Banks and Institutions.

On the above assumption, Company is going in the positive direction.

Further, a major threat appears to be on account of further increase in interest rates trends in takes over of loans, which might affect the profitability of the Company. However, your Company is confident of facing the challenges and is optimist about the sustenance of this finance segment for quite a long time.

(c) Segmcnt-wisc performance:

The Company belongs to only one segment. The details of performance are given under respective heads in Financial Statement.

(d) Outlook

According to the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a Company is obliged to present its future outlook in its Corporate Governance Report. Your Companys estimates for future business development are based both on its customers forecasts and on the Companys own assessments.

(e) Risk and Concern:

Though the management of the Company is quite meticulous about the security and recovery aspect of each finance file, which reflects from the fact that the overall NPA is NIL during the year Your Company will continue to adopt strategies to register significant increase in business volumes and would intimate still more concentrated efforts to maintain the NPA level to its minimum.

(f) Internal Control Systems & their Adequacy

The Company has a proper and adequate Internal Control System to ensure that all assets are safeguarded, and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition, and that transaction are authorized, recorded and reported correctly.

The Company, in consultation with its Statutory Auditors, periodically reviews and ensures the adequacy of Internal Control Procedures for the orderly conduct of business and also includes a review to ensure overall adherence to management policies and applicable laws & regulations. Cost control measures, especially on major cost determinants, have been implemented.

(g) Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance

Your Company discusses the financial performance of the Company with respect to its operational performance.

(h) Material developments in Human Resource Developments/Industrial Relations front, including nuinIkt of people employed

During the year under review, the Company continued its emphasis on Human Resource Development as one of the critical areas of its operation.

Executives and officers of the Company having high potential in the field of Finance, Accounts and Computer were regularly visiting at branch offices with a view to update their knowledge and to keep them abreast of the present-day finance scenario for meeting the challenges ahead.

Further, the Company also organizes annually, training programme(s) at its Head Office and other places, for face-to-face interaction of all branch personnel with head office personnel.

(i) Details of Significant Changes in Key Financial Ratios

