Available Finance Ltd AGM

292
(3.99%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:14:00 AM

Available Fin. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM20 Sep 202424 Aug 2024
Notice to Shareholders of the Company published in News Paper dated August 24, 2024 regarding intimation of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, September 20, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. We are pleased to submit proceedings of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, September 20, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. through VC/OAVM pursuant to Regulation 30(2) read with .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.09.2024) Members of the Company in their 32nd Annual General Meeting held on Friday, September 20, 2024 have approved the appointment the of Mr. Dhawal Bagmar (DIN: 10217380), Mr. Pradhumn Pathak (DIN: 10697083) and Mrs. Apoorva Jain (DIN: 10714927) as a Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board of Directors of the Company for a first term of 5 consecutive years commencing from August 12, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.09.2024)

