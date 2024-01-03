Avax Apparels and Ornaments Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.77
0.77
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.38
1
0.01
0
Net Worth
3.15
1.77
0.02
0.01
Minority Interest
Debt
0.72
0
0.3
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.87
1.77
0.32
0.01
Fixed Assets
0.95
0.18
0.03
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.64
1.26
0.15
0
Inventories
0.45
0.62
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
3.06
2.11
0.26
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.12
0.23
0.15
0
Sundry Creditors
-0.39
-1.45
-0.25
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.6
-0.25
-0.01
0
Cash
0.26
0.34
0.14
0.01
Total Assets
3.86
1.78
0.32
0.01
