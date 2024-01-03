iifl-logo-icon 1
Avax Apparels and Ornaments Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.77

0.77

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.38

1

0.01

0

Net Worth

3.15

1.77

0.02

0.01

Minority Interest

Debt

0.72

0

0.3

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.87

1.77

0.32

0.01

Fixed Assets

0.95

0.18

0.03

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.64

1.26

0.15

0

Inventories

0.45

0.62

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

3.06

2.11

0.26

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.12

0.23

0.15

0

Sundry Creditors

-0.39

-1.45

-0.25

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.6

-0.25

-0.01

0

Cash

0.26

0.34

0.14

0.01

Total Assets

3.86

1.78

0.32

0.01

