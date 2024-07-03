iifl-logo-icon 1
Aveer Foods Ltd Company Summary

593.75
(-5.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:07:00 PM

Aveer Foods Ltd Summary

Aveer Foods Ltd was incorporated on April 11, 2019. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of processed foods. The Company has maintained its preferred position in the pickle product category. In the other important product categories of Thecha and Papad, the Company has registered healthy volume growths in FY 2022-2023. After introducing Thecha, it introduced Schezwan chutney.During FY 2022-23, the Food Business of Chordia Food Products Limited [CFPL] got demerged into the Company through the Scheme of Demerger effective from July 20, 2022. The Company, which was a 100% Subsidiary of CFPL ceased to be the subsidiary of CFPL effective from 20 July, 2022. In terms of Demerger Scheme, CFPL were allotted 1 Equity share of Rs 10/- each fully paid up in the Company for every 1 Equity Share of Rs 10/- each fully paid up held in CFPL in the ratio 1:1 effective on 4th August, 2022. Accordingly, 40,28,252 Equity Shares of the Company got listed on the BSE Ltd on 6th October 2022.

