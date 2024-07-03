iifl-logo-icon 1
Aveer Foods Ltd Share Price

616.9
(-4.25%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open649.95
  • Day's High649.95
  • 52 Wk High709.95
  • Prev. Close644.3
  • Day's Low612.15
  • 52 Wk Low 429.95
  • Turnover (lac)0.48
  • P/E89.67
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value49.59
  • EPS6.88
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)248.5
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Aveer Foods Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Aveer Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Aveer Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:24 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.05%

Non-Promoter- 27.94%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aveer Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.03

4.03

4.03

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.44

12.22

11.2

0.08

Net Worth

17.47

16.25

15.23

0.09

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Aveer Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aveer Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Rajkumar Hukmichand Chordia

Managing Director

VISHAL CHORDIA

Managing Director

Anand Rajkumar Chordia

Executive Director

Bapu Ramchandra Gavhane

Independent Director

Vijay Kumar Kankaliya

Independent Director

Rajendra Hiralal Lunkad

Independent Director

Ritesh Vijaykumar Mehta

Independent Director

Samruddhi Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tejashree Wagholikar

Independent Director

Ajitkumar Mandlecha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aveer Foods Ltd

Summary

Aveer Foods Ltd was incorporated on April 11, 2019. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of processed foods. The Company has maintained its preferred position in the pickle product category. In the other important product categories of Thecha and Papad, the Company has registered healthy volume growths in FY 2022-2023. After introducing Thecha, it introduced Schezwan chutney.During FY 2022-23, the Food Business of Chordia Food Products Limited [CFPL] got demerged into the Company through the Scheme of Demerger effective from July 20, 2022. The Company, which was a 100% Subsidiary of CFPL ceased to be the subsidiary of CFPL effective from 20 July, 2022. In terms of Demerger Scheme, CFPL were allotted 1 Equity share of Rs 10/- each fully paid up in the Company for every 1 Equity Share of Rs 10/- each fully paid up held in CFPL in the ratio 1:1 effective on 4th August, 2022. Accordingly, 40,28,252 Equity Shares of the Company got listed on the BSE Ltd on 6th October 2022.
Company FAQs

What is the Aveer Foods Ltd share price today?

The Aveer Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹616.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aveer Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aveer Foods Ltd is ₹248.50 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aveer Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aveer Foods Ltd is 89.67 and 12.44 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aveer Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aveer Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aveer Foods Ltd is ₹429.95 and ₹709.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aveer Foods Ltd?

Aveer Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 2.36%, 6 Month at 24.88%, 3 Month at 28.47% and 1 Month at 4.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aveer Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aveer Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.06 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.94 %

