SectorFMCG
Open₹649.95
Prev. Close₹644.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.48
Day's High₹649.95
Day's Low₹612.15
52 Week's High₹709.95
52 Week's Low₹429.95
Book Value₹49.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)248.5
P/E89.67
EPS6.88
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.03
4.03
4.03
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.44
12.22
11.2
0.08
Net Worth
17.47
16.25
15.23
0.09
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Rajkumar Hukmichand Chordia
Managing Director
VISHAL CHORDIA
Managing Director
Anand Rajkumar Chordia
Executive Director
Bapu Ramchandra Gavhane
Independent Director
Vijay Kumar Kankaliya
Independent Director
Rajendra Hiralal Lunkad
Independent Director
Ritesh Vijaykumar Mehta
Independent Director
Samruddhi Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Tejashree Wagholikar
Independent Director
Ajitkumar Mandlecha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Aveer Foods Ltd
Summary
Aveer Foods Ltd was incorporated on April 11, 2019. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of processed foods. The Company has maintained its preferred position in the pickle product category. In the other important product categories of Thecha and Papad, the Company has registered healthy volume growths in FY 2022-2023. After introducing Thecha, it introduced Schezwan chutney.During FY 2022-23, the Food Business of Chordia Food Products Limited [CFPL] got demerged into the Company through the Scheme of Demerger effective from July 20, 2022. The Company, which was a 100% Subsidiary of CFPL ceased to be the subsidiary of CFPL effective from 20 July, 2022. In terms of Demerger Scheme, CFPL were allotted 1 Equity share of Rs 10/- each fully paid up in the Company for every 1 Equity Share of Rs 10/- each fully paid up held in CFPL in the ratio 1:1 effective on 4th August, 2022. Accordingly, 40,28,252 Equity Shares of the Company got listed on the BSE Ltd on 6th October 2022.
Read More
The Aveer Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹616.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aveer Foods Ltd is ₹248.50 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aveer Foods Ltd is 89.67 and 12.44 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aveer Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aveer Foods Ltd is ₹429.95 and ₹709.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Aveer Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 2.36%, 6 Month at 24.88%, 3 Month at 28.47% and 1 Month at 4.03%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.