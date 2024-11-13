iifl-logo-icon 1
Aveer Foods Ltd Board Meeting

Aveer Foods CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Aveer Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approve the un-audited Financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Dear Sir We are enclosing herewith the said Un-Audited Financial Results for your information and records, along with the Limited Review Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Aveer Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/ Madam This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 to consider inter-alia the un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Dear Sir, We are enclosing herewith the Financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
Aveer Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir Please find enclosed herewith an Intimation of Board meeting for approval of Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Dear Sir, The meeting of the Board of Directors was held today which commenced at 11:30 AM and concluded at 2:30 PM in which the Board of Directors inter-alia:1. Approved Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended as on 31st March 2024. In this regard, we are enclosing herewith the said Audited Financial Results together with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and notes thereon together with the Unmodified Audit Report on the said Results issued by the Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Aveer Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir We are enclosing herewith an intimation of Board meeting to be held for approval of quarter end and nine months ended Financial Results. Dear Sir, We are enclosing herewith unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

