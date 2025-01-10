iifl-logo-icon 1
Aveer Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

625
(4.11%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.03

4.03

4.03

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.44

12.22

11.2

0.08

Net Worth

17.47

16.25

15.23

0.09

Minority Interest

Debt

5.11

7.92

12.3

6.6

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

22.58

24.17

27.53

6.69

Fixed Assets

10.42

9.36

7.9

1.09

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.02

0.02

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

11.84

14.2

15.59

3.5

Inventories

19.99

27.01

23.53

5.58

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.74

0.1

4.14

0.11

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.23

1.08

2.3

0.87

Sundry Creditors

-3.51

-6.84

-9.01

-3.01

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-6.61

-7.15

-5.37

-0.05

Cash

0.31

0.58

4.02

2.1

Total Assets

22.57

24.16

27.53

6.69

