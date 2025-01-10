Aveer Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.03
4.03
4.03
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.44
12.22
11.2
0.08
Net Worth
17.47
16.25
15.23
0.09
Minority Interest
Debt
5.11
7.92
12.3
6.6
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
22.58
24.17
27.53
6.69
Fixed Assets
10.42
9.36
7.9
1.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.02
0.02
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
11.84
14.2
15.59
3.5
Inventories
19.99
27.01
23.53
5.58
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.74
0.1
4.14
0.11
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.23
1.08
2.3
0.87
Sundry Creditors
-3.51
-6.84
-9.01
-3.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-6.61
-7.15
-5.37
-0.05
Cash
0.31
0.58
4.02
2.1
Total Assets
22.57
24.16
27.53
6.69
