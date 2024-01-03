Avon Mercantile Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.48
7.48
7.48
7.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.34
-2.48
0.43
2.32
Net Worth
5.14
5
7.91
9.8
Minority Interest
Debt
0.81
32.81
60.55
53.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.95
37.81
68.46
63.09
Fixed Assets
0.02
0
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.07
-2.71
8.63
7.13
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.54
4.13
14.77
12.14
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.47
-6.84
-6.14
-5.01
Cash
0.45
0.07
0.04
0.18
Total Assets
0.54
-2.64
8.68
7.32
