Avon Mercantile Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-41.91
16.81
15.64
0.08
Other operating items
Operating
-41.91
16.81
15.64
0.08
Capital expenditure
0.02
0.01
0.01
0
Free cash flow
-41.89
16.82
15.65
0.08
Equity raised
9.34
10
9.54
9.23
Investing
0
0
-0.25
0
Financing
87.27
85.69
45.1
10.95
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
54.72
112.51
70.04
20.26
