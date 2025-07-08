Axis Solutions Ltd Summary

Asya Infrastructure & Tourism Corporation Limited engages in the operation of amusement park in India. The company was incorporated as a Public Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies [West Bengals] in Calcutta on December 2, 1985 and received its Certificate for Commencement of Business on December 10, 1985. The company was promoted by Rajnikant Ajmera, Himanshu Ajmera & Nirmalsinh Rana. The company, formerly known as Saya Housing Finance Company Limited, is based in Ahmedabad, India.