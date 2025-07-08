Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹3.61
Prev. Close₹3.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.27
Day's High₹3.9
Day's Low₹3.61
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹68.34
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.35
P/E0.12
EPS29.03
Divi. Yield54.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
44.26
12.06
12.06
12.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.84
-13.14
13.02
12.96
Net Worth
58.1
-1.08
25.08
25.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
37.94
34.32
9.19
0.3
yoy growth (%)
10.56
273.24
2,887.71
-43.78
Raw materials
-37.61
-34.12
-8.83
0
As % of sales
99.11
99.43
96.06
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.06
-0.15
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.09
0
0.18
0.18
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.04
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.03
0
-0.04
-0.04
Working capital
-8.7
-0.12
1.95
0.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.56
273.24
2,887.71
-43.78
Op profit growth
2,883.94
-140.48
-114.41
-66.13
EBIT growth
17.83
2.02
151.99
-59.42
Net profit growth
1,000.87
-96.02
-0.16
-62
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
201.32
136.36
78.18
75.9
34.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
201.32
136.36
78.18
75.9
34.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.9
10.19
0.96
0.96
1.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
91.23
|0
|96,329.54
|67.83
|0
|507.72
|51.18
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
390.05
|37.22
|16,856.39
|139.14
|0.63
|234.2
|50.61
Embassy Developments Ltd
EMBDL
114.85
|55.75
|15,686.77
|-47.29
|0
|588.57
|86.16
Rites Ltd
RITES
280.6
|35.47
|13,485.74
|134.41
|3.14
|586.61
|52.71
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
RTNINDIA
64.06
|82.13
|8,854.82
|-352.92
|0
|4.9
|7.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ketan Shah
Director
Sandip Shah
Director
Hemal Ketan Shah
Addtnl Independent Director
Ravi Mali
Independent Director
Dhavalbhai Pravinbhai Patel
Executive Director
Bijal Dineshchandra Sanghvi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Purvi Sanghvi
Executive Director
Anand Vinodchandra Shah
Additional Director
Kutta Konangad Guptan
Additional Director
Deepak Purshottambhai Prajapati
Additional Director
Nirali Parth Shah
Additional Director
Sherry Bhavesh Shah
H N House 4th Floor,
Nidhi Complex Navrangpura,
Gujarat - 380009
Tel: 91-079-40026440/26462334
Website: http://www.sayait.com
Email: sayainv@gmail.com
Office No 56-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Asya Infrastructure & Tourism Corporation Limited engages in the operation of amusement park in India. The company was incorporated as a Public Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies [West Be...
Read More
