Axis Solutions Ltd Share Price Live

3.61
(-5.00%)
Jun 13, 2022|03:06:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.61
  • Day's High3.9
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close3.8
  • Day's Low3.61
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.27
  • P/E0.12
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value68.34
  • EPS29.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.35
  • Div. Yield54.29
View All Historical Data
Axis Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

3.61

Prev. Close

3.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0.27

Day's High

3.9

Day's Low

3.61

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

68.34

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.35

P/E

0.12

EPS

29.03

Divi. Yield

54.29

Axis Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Dec, 2024

arrow

24 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Axis Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Axis Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:37 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 85.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 85.63%

Non-Promoter- 14.36%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 14.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Axis Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

44.26

12.06

12.06

12.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.84

-13.14

13.02

12.96

Net Worth

58.1

-1.08

25.08

25.02

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

37.94

34.32

9.19

0.3

yoy growth (%)

10.56

273.24

2,887.71

-43.78

Raw materials

-37.61

-34.12

-8.83

0

As % of sales

99.11

99.43

96.06

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.06

-0.15

-0.05

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.09

0

0.18

0.18

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.04

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.03

0

-0.04

-0.04

Working capital

-8.7

-0.12

1.95

0.59

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.56

273.24

2,887.71

-43.78

Op profit growth

2,883.94

-140.48

-114.41

-66.13

EBIT growth

17.83

2.02

151.99

-59.42

Net profit growth

1,000.87

-96.02

-0.16

-62

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Gross Sales

201.32

136.36

78.18

75.9

34.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

201.32

136.36

78.18

75.9

34.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.9

10.19

0.96

0.96

1.29

View Annually Results

Axis Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

91.23

096,329.5467.830507.7251.18

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

390.05

37.2216,856.39139.140.63234.250.61

Embassy Developments Ltd

EMBDL

114.85

55.7515,686.77-47.290588.5786.16

Rites Ltd

RITES

280.6

35.4713,485.74134.413.14586.6152.71

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

RTNINDIA

64.06

82.138,854.82-352.9204.97.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Axis Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ketan Shah

Director

Sandip Shah

Director

Hemal Ketan Shah

Addtnl Independent Director

Ravi Mali

Independent Director

Dhavalbhai Pravinbhai Patel

Executive Director

Bijal Dineshchandra Sanghvi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Purvi Sanghvi

Executive Director

Anand Vinodchandra Shah

Additional Director

Kutta Konangad Guptan

Additional Director

Deepak Purshottambhai Prajapati

Additional Director

Nirali Parth Shah

Additional Director

Sherry Bhavesh Shah

Registered Office

H N House 4th Floor,

Nidhi Complex Navrangpura,

Gujarat - 380009

Tel: 91-079-40026440/26462334

Website: http://www.sayait.com

Email: sayainv@gmail.com

Registrar Office

Office No 56-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Asya Infrastructure & Tourism Corporation Limited engages in the operation of amusement park in India. The company was incorporated as a Public Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies [West Be...
Read More

Reports by Axis Solutions Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Axis Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Axis Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.61 today.

What is the Market Cap of Axis Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Axis Solutions Ltd is ₹4.35 Cr. as of 13 Jun ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Axis Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Axis Solutions Ltd is 0.12 and 0.05 as of 13 Jun ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Axis Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Axis Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Axis Solutions Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 13 Jun ‘22

What is the CAGR of Axis Solutions Ltd?

Axis Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -41.19%, 3 Years at -5.07%, 1 Year at -51.02%, 6 Month at -57.78%, 3 Month at -31.24% and 1 Month at -1.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Axis Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Axis Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 85.64 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 14.36 %

