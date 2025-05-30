Board Meeting 30 May 2025 24 May 2025

Axis Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2025 b. consider and recommend Final Dividend if any on the Equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2025 Board Meeting Outcome for the Board Meeting for consideration of Consolidated and Standalone financial Statement for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2025) Please find attached revised financial result for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2025 along with audit report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05.06.2025)

20 Feb 2025

Incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary companies in india

14 Feb 2025

Asya Infosoft Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Dated 14-02-2025 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)

21 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting approving issue of 10 Lakh Shares to the Strategic Investors pursuant to Resolution plan approved by NCLT order Dated 11th July, 2024 read with NCLAT order Dated 27th August, 2024

16 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting for the issue of shares on Preferential basis pursuant to the Resolution plan approved by the NCLT order Dated 11th July 2024 read with NCLAT Order Dated 27th August, 2024

6 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of alteration of object clause, adoption of Alteration of MOA and AOA

30 Nov 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th November,2024 for appointment of Directors, Constitution of Committee, adoption of policies as per SEBI LODR Regulation and PIT Regulation, appointment of Auditors Appointment of Internal Auditor, Secretarial Auditor, Cost Accountant and continuation of Statutory Auditor of the company

14 Nov 2024

Asya Infosoft Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the First & Second Quarter of the FY 2024-25 ended on 30th June 2024 & 30th September 2024.

7 Nov 2024

Pursuant to regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that, the Board of Directors of M/s. Asya Infosoft Limited (hereinafter referred to as the Company), have at their meeting held on Thursday, the 7th day of November, 2024, interalia along with other businesses: 1. Approved the appointment of Mr. Dipesh Anilkumar Panchal (Bearing membership No: A34443) as a Whole time Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company, with immediate effect.

19 Sep 2024

Asya Infosoft Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Asya Infosoft Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 19th day of September 2024 at 5:30 P.M. (IST) at B-501 to 504 Galaxy Business Park Nikol Ring Road Opp: Torrent Power Station Nikol Ahmedabad Gujarat-382350 India to consider and approve inter alia along with the other business items the following: 1. Extinguishment of entire share capital held by (erstwhile) promoters 2. Reduction of 95% Equity Shares held by public shareholders 3. Allotment of 3750000 equity shares of the Company of INR 10/- each to Resolution applicants. 4. Allotment of 100000 equity shares of INR 10/- each of the Company on preferential basis to secured financial creditor. 5. Allotment of 4 equity shares of the Company of INR 10/- each for every 1 Equity share of INR 10/- each held by the shareholders of M/s. Axis Solutions Private Limited (Transferor Company). Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Thursday, 19th September, 2024. With reference to our earlier communication pertaining to the Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 19th September 2024, we observed a typographical error. Hence we hereby submit a revised Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company for your reference and records Read less.. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/09/2024)

6 Sep 2024