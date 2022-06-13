Axis Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.09
0
0.18
0.18
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.04
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.03
0
-0.04
-0.04
Working capital
-8.7
-0.12
1.95
0.59
Other operating items
Operating
-8.65
-0.13
2.04
0.69
Capital expenditure
-0.09
0.04
0.03
0
Free cash flow
-8.74
-0.09
2.07
0.69
Equity raised
25.91
25.6
25.01
26.69
Investing
0
-1.47
0.98
4.58
Financing
11.54
9.34
4.26
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
28.71
33.38
32.33
31.97
