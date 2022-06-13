iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Axis Solutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.61
(-5.00%)
Jun 13, 2022|03:06:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Axis Solutions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

37.94

34.32

9.19

0.3

yoy growth (%)

10.56

273.24

2,887.71

-43.78

Raw materials

-37.61

-34.12

-8.83

0

As % of sales

99.11

99.43

96.06

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.06

-0.15

-0.05

As % of sales

0.16

0.18

1.63

19.05

Other costs

-0.1

-0.12

-0.22

-0.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.28

0.36

2.44

50.23

Operating profit

0.16

0

-0.01

0.09

OPM

0.43

0.01

-0.14

30.7

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.04

-0.03

Interest expense

-0.48

-0.48

-0.29

0

Other income

0.42

0.49

0.53

0.13

Profit before tax

0.09

0

0.18

0.18

Taxes

-0.03

0

-0.04

-0.04

Tax rate

-34.02

-24.43

-22.65

-24.86

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.06

0

0.14

0.14

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.06

0

0.14

0.14

yoy growth (%)

1,000.87

-96.02

-0.16

-62

NPM

0.16

0.01

1.54

46.28

Axis Solution : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Axis Solutions Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.