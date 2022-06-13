Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
37.94
34.32
9.19
0.3
yoy growth (%)
10.56
273.24
2,887.71
-43.78
Raw materials
-37.61
-34.12
-8.83
0
As % of sales
99.11
99.43
96.06
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.06
-0.15
-0.05
As % of sales
0.16
0.18
1.63
19.05
Other costs
-0.1
-0.12
-0.22
-0.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.28
0.36
2.44
50.23
Operating profit
0.16
0
-0.01
0.09
OPM
0.43
0.01
-0.14
30.7
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.04
-0.03
Interest expense
-0.48
-0.48
-0.29
0
Other income
0.42
0.49
0.53
0.13
Profit before tax
0.09
0
0.18
0.18
Taxes
-0.03
0
-0.04
-0.04
Tax rate
-34.02
-24.43
-22.65
-24.86
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.06
0
0.14
0.14
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.06
0
0.14
0.14
yoy growth (%)
1,000.87
-96.02
-0.16
-62
NPM
0.16
0.01
1.54
46.28
