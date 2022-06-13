Axis Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
44.26
12.06
12.06
12.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.84
-13.14
13.02
12.96
Net Worth
58.1
-1.08
25.08
25.02
Minority Interest
Debt
34.55
61.24
6.84
5.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
92.65
60.16
31.93
30.1
Fixed Assets
47.97
19.73
0.05
0.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
18.8
18.8
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.07
0
0
Networking Capital
41.66
39.15
12.65
10.59
Inventories
25.75
20.92
0
0.01
Inventory Days
0
0.1
Sundry Debtors
44.43
17.54
19.13
20.85
Debtor Days
183.99
221.72
Other Current Assets
10.42
29.92
19.31
8.95
Sundry Creditors
-20.7
-20.23
-25.34
-18.74
Creditor Days
243.72
199.29
Other Current Liabilities
-18.24
-9
-0.44
-0.48
Cash
3.03
1.21
0.44
0.66
Total Assets
92.66
60.16
31.94
30.09
