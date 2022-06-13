iifl-logo
Axis Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

3.61
(-5.00%)
Jun 13, 2022

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

44.26

12.06

12.06

12.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.84

-13.14

13.02

12.96

Net Worth

58.1

-1.08

25.08

25.02

Minority Interest

Debt

34.55

61.24

6.84

5.08

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.01

0

Total Liabilities

92.65

60.16

31.93

30.1

Fixed Assets

47.97

19.73

0.05

0.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

18.8

18.8

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.07

0

0

Networking Capital

41.66

39.15

12.65

10.59

Inventories

25.75

20.92

0

0.01

Inventory Days

0

0.1

Sundry Debtors

44.43

17.54

19.13

20.85

Debtor Days

183.99

221.72

Other Current Assets

10.42

29.92

19.31

8.95

Sundry Creditors

-20.7

-20.23

-25.34

-18.74

Creditor Days

243.72

199.29

Other Current Liabilities

-18.24

-9

-0.44

-0.48

Cash

3.03

1.21

0.44

0.66

Total Assets

92.66

60.16

31.94

30.09

