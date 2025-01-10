TO THE MEMBERS OF B & A LIMITED

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of B & A LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss, (including Other Comprehensive Income), the statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the aforesaid requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Revenue recognition

The accuracy of recognition, measurement, disclosure and presentation of revenues accrued or deemed to have accrued during the year in accordance with the principles laid down in Ind AS 115.

Principal audit procedures

The principal audit procedures performed by us comprise:

(a) obtaining an understanding of the Companys internal procedures to identify the stage at which the risk and reward in the goods are transferred to the Companys customers and significant control over the goods ceases to remain with the Company;

(b) assessing the extent and quality of controls embedded in those procedures, and

(c) testing a representative sample of transactions to ensure that revenue has not been recognised until the risk and reward in the goods and significant control over them has passed from the Company to its customers.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report and annexures thereto, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the aforesaid other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If in doing so, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind ASs specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal controls.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in Annexure A to this report a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind ASs specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B to this Report. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial control over financial reporting.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position in its financial statements. (ii) The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. (iii) An amount of Rs. 2,96,889 was transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year under audit.

(iv) The management has represented that, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or any other sources) by the company to any other person(s) or in entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(v) The management has represented that, no funds have been received by company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(vi) Based on our audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (iv) and (v) contain any material mis statement.

(vii) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(viii) The accounting software used by the Company for maintaining its books of account has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, which included test checks, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with and have observed that the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

Annexure "A" To The Independent Auditors Report Dated 25th May, 2024

(Referred to under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of B & A Limited of even date)

Matters to be included in the auditors report Under Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020

(i) (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The management has certified that, according to its policy of carrying out physical verification of the Companys fixed assets in a phased manner, it has physically verified its buildings and plant and machinery during the year and that no significant discrepancies between physical and book quantities were discovered. In our opinion, this phased programme of physical verification provides for physical verification of all the property, plant and equipment at reasonable intervals.

(c) The title deeds of all of the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company, except in the case of a parcel of land measuring 87 hectares granted by the Government of Assam in favour of the Companys Moheema Tea Estate, which is pending mutation in the name of the said tea estate.

(d) With the exception of assets of Moheema Tea Estate that were measured and recognized at their respective fair values consequent upon the acquisition during the year of the said tea estate, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act,1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) Inventories have been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverageas followed by management were appropriate. According to information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stock and book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from bank on the basis of security of its properties, plant and equipment and current assets. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the returns or statements filed by the Company at stipulated intervals with such bank are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) During the year the Company has not made any investments, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms or limited liability partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report under clause 3(iii)(a) to 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the

Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts that are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, the requirement to report reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The Central Government has specified maintenance of cost records by the Company under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government in this respect, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the accounts and records have been made and maintained as specified. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether these are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state Insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities. There are no material outstanding statutory dues existing as on the last day of the financial year which are outstanding for more than six months from the day these became payable.

(b) The Company has disputed certain demands raised by government authorities and has preferred appeal before the appellate authority established under the respective taxing laws:(i) Rs. 452.76 lakhs under Assam Agricultural Act, 1939, and (ii) Rs. 118.27 lakhs under Income Tax Act, 1961 (out of which the management contends that a demand of Rs. 116.71 lakhs is not tenable since a favourable order was received in respect of an earlier year).

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions as income, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 during the year.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted on the repayment of its borrowings, which have been obtained from banks.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, term loans were utilized for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company. (e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary or associate companies.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary or associates companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year.

Accordingly, the requirement to report under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given by the management and based upon the audit procedures, we report that no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) (a) The Company is not a Nidhi company.

Accordingly, the requirement to report under clauses 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) The transactions entered with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and188 of Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. (xiv)(a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons related to any of them and, hence, the requirement to report under clause 3(xv) is not applicable.

(xvi)(a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities.

(c) The Company is not Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

Accordingly, the requirement to report under clause 3(xvi)(c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and, accordingly, the requirement to report under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts and assumptions up to and as on the date of our audit report, and that we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that the Company will be able to discharge all its liabilities as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) The requirements as stipulated by the provisions of sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report under clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xxi) There has been no qualification or adverse remark by the auditors in their Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 of the subsidiary company included in the consolidated financial statements.

Annexure "B" To The Independent Auditors Report Dated 25th May, 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of B & A Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of B & A Limited ("the Company") as on 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls.

Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.