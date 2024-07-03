SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹568
Prev. Close₹562.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.27
Day's High₹568
Day's Low₹538
52 Week's High₹734.4
52 Week's Low₹340.1
Book Value₹322.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)172.24
P/E43.22
EPS13.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.1
3.1
3.1
3.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
79.3
76.87
74.64
57.91
Net Worth
82.4
79.97
77.74
61.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
150.01
132.15
121.85
102.98
yoy growth (%)
13.51
8.44
18.32
-6.26
Raw materials
-43.87
-34.07
-26.37
-17.36
As % of sales
29.24
25.78
21.64
16.86
Employee costs
-56.02
-56.16
-47.69
-42.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
8.4
-1.81
7.79
4.61
Depreciation
-3.27
-3.32
-2.56
-2.44
Tax paid
-1.65
0.65
-1.74
-1.21
Working capital
6.72
0.97
-4.79
9.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.51
8.44
18.32
-6.26
Op profit growth
203.84
-63.19
38.17
-36.89
EBIT growth
364.67
-77.19
46.23
-42.45
Net profit growth
-679.65
-119.23
78
-56.11
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
290.11
292.23
290.38
247.71
207.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
290.11
292.23
290.38
247.71
207.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.31
6.38
1.53
2.21
1.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
938.4
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.2
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,517.2
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd
1,456.35
|51.79
|2,494.65
|10.59
|0.34
|117.08
|87.68
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,461.3
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
D Chowdhury
Managing Director
Somnath Chatterjee
Non Executive Director
Amit Chowdhuri
Independent Director
Rajkamal Bhuyan
Independent Director
Anjan Ghosh
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Robin Aidan Farley
Non Executive Director
Simeen Hossain
Independent Director
Himangshu Sekhar Das
Independent Director
Amit Kiran Deb
Independent Director
Mou Mukherjee
Independent Director
Partha Pratim Sengupta
Independent Director
Dipankar Mukherjee
Deputy Managing Director
Dhruba Jyoti Dowerah
Reports by B & A Ltd
Summary
B & A Ltd was originally incorporated as Barasali Tea Company Pvt Ltd in 1915. Later renamed B&A Plantations and Industries (BAPIL), it came under the control of H P Barooah in 1968. Production in its tea gardens was 2.5 lakh kg, then. It was then converted into a limited company in 1986. Later, through mergers and acquisitions, three other tea estates - Salkathoni, Sangsua and Gatoonga - came into its fold and it now produces over 2 mln kg of tea. The Company is engaged in cultivation, manufacture and sale of tea.. It has four prime tea gardens and exports its produce to the UK and other European countries. It came out with a rights issue of FCDs in 1993 to part-finance the modernisation of its facilities, and for the replantation programme of its tea gardens in Assam.The company has received approval from the Guwahati High Court to take over the Lohpohia Tea Estate from Tea Beverages & Allied Industries. Kuhum Tea Company Pvt Ltd has been amalgamated with BAL. With these arrangements and amalgamations, BAL has eight tea gardens and production is expected to increase to 45 lac kg. Company has earned foreign exchange from export of Tea Rs.144 lakhs & outgo is Rs.22 lakhs for the year 1998-99.During the year 1999-2000, the scheme of arrangement for amalgamation of two subsidiary companies i.e. B & A Investments Ltd and LIPAB Investments Ltd., was approved by the respective shareholders of the three companies.BAPIL Investments Ltd., which was 100% subsidiary of the Company and
Read More
The B & A Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹555.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of B & A Ltd is ₹172.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of B & A Ltd is 43.22 and 1.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a B & A Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of B & A Ltd is ₹340.1 and ₹734.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
B & A Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.82%, 3 Years at 33.62%, 1 Year at 67.96%, 6 Month at -9.55%, 3 Month at -6.29% and 1 Month at 8.62%.
