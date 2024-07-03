iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

B & A Ltd Share Price

555.6
(-1.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open568
  • Day's High568
  • 52 Wk High734.4
  • Prev. Close562.75
  • Day's Low538
  • 52 Wk Low 340.1
  • Turnover (lac)4.27
  • P/E43.22
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value322.9
  • EPS13.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)172.24
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

B & A Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

568

Prev. Close

562.75

Turnover(Lac.)

4.27

Day's High

568

Day's Low

538

52 Week's High

734.4

52 Week's Low

340.1

Book Value

322.9

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

172.24

P/E

43.22

EPS

13.02

Divi. Yield

0

B & A Ltd Corporate Action

13 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Jul, 2024

arrow

25 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 07 Sep, 2023

arrow

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

B & A Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

B & A Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.14%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

B & A Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.1

3.1

3.1

3.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

79.3

76.87

74.64

57.91

Net Worth

82.4

79.97

77.74

61.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

150.01

132.15

121.85

102.98

yoy growth (%)

13.51

8.44

18.32

-6.26

Raw materials

-43.87

-34.07

-26.37

-17.36

As % of sales

29.24

25.78

21.64

16.86

Employee costs

-56.02

-56.16

-47.69

-42.66

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

8.4

-1.81

7.79

4.61

Depreciation

-3.27

-3.32

-2.56

-2.44

Tax paid

-1.65

0.65

-1.74

-1.21

Working capital

6.72

0.97

-4.79

9.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.51

8.44

18.32

-6.26

Op profit growth

203.84

-63.19

38.17

-36.89

EBIT growth

364.67

-77.19

46.23

-42.45

Net profit growth

-679.65

-119.23

78

-56.11

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

290.11

292.23

290.38

247.71

207.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

290.11

292.23

290.38

247.71

207.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.31

6.38

1.53

2.21

1.12

View Annually Results

B & A Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

938.4

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.2

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,517.2

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd

1,456.35

51.792,494.6510.590.34117.0887.68

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,461.3

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT B & A Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

D Chowdhury

Managing Director

Somnath Chatterjee

Non Executive Director

Amit Chowdhuri

Independent Director

Rajkamal Bhuyan

Independent Director

Anjan Ghosh

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Robin Aidan Farley

Non Executive Director

Simeen Hossain

Independent Director

Himangshu Sekhar Das

Independent Director

Amit Kiran Deb

Independent Director

Mou Mukherjee

Independent Director

Partha Pratim Sengupta

Independent Director

Dipankar Mukherjee

Deputy Managing Director

Dhruba Jyoti Dowerah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by B & A Ltd

Summary

B & A Ltd was originally incorporated as Barasali Tea Company Pvt Ltd in 1915. Later renamed B&A Plantations and Industries (BAPIL), it came under the control of H P Barooah in 1968. Production in its tea gardens was 2.5 lakh kg, then. It was then converted into a limited company in 1986. Later, through mergers and acquisitions, three other tea estates - Salkathoni, Sangsua and Gatoonga - came into its fold and it now produces over 2 mln kg of tea. The Company is engaged in cultivation, manufacture and sale of tea.. It has four prime tea gardens and exports its produce to the UK and other European countries. It came out with a rights issue of FCDs in 1993 to part-finance the modernisation of its facilities, and for the replantation programme of its tea gardens in Assam.The company has received approval from the Guwahati High Court to take over the Lohpohia Tea Estate from Tea Beverages & Allied Industries. Kuhum Tea Company Pvt Ltd has been amalgamated with BAL. With these arrangements and amalgamations, BAL has eight tea gardens and production is expected to increase to 45 lac kg. Company has earned foreign exchange from export of Tea Rs.144 lakhs & outgo is Rs.22 lakhs for the year 1998-99.During the year 1999-2000, the scheme of arrangement for amalgamation of two subsidiary companies i.e. B & A Investments Ltd and LIPAB Investments Ltd., was approved by the respective shareholders of the three companies.BAPIL Investments Ltd., which was 100% subsidiary of the Company and
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the B & A Ltd share price today?

The B & A Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹555.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of B & A Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of B & A Ltd is ₹172.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of B & A Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of B & A Ltd is 43.22 and 1.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of B & A Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a B & A Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of B & A Ltd is ₹340.1 and ₹734.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of B & A Ltd?

B & A Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.82%, 3 Years at 33.62%, 1 Year at 67.96%, 6 Month at -9.55%, 3 Month at -6.29% and 1 Month at 8.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of B & A Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of B & A Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.15 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 40.84 %

QUICKLINKS FOR B & A Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.