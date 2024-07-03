iifl-logo-icon 1
B & A Ltd Quarterly Results

578.15
(7.20%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

97.38

50.51

37.71

96.26

101.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

97.38

50.51

37.71

96.26

101.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.06

0.96

1.43

0.93

6.36

Total Income

98.44

51.47

39.14

97.19

108.17

Total Expenditure

67.65

51.8

52.34

84.43

77.11

PBIDT

30.79

-0.33

-13.2

12.77

31.06

Interest

1.53

1.66

0.99

0.82

1.06

PBDT

29.26

-1.99

-14.19

11.95

29.99

Depreciation

1.76

1.76

1.14

1.31

1.37

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.23

1.42

1.44

0.8

1.85

Deferred Tax

0

0

-1.02

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

26.27

-5.17

-15.74

9.83

26.77

Minority Interest After NP

0.85

0.98

0.99

0.55

1.28

Net Profit after Minority Interest

25.42

-6.15

-16.73

9.28

25.5

Extra-ordinary Items

0.01

-0.02

0.02

0.01

0.01

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

25.41

-6.13

-16.75

9.27

25.49

EPS (Unit Curr.)

81.99

-19.83

-53.98

29.94

82.24

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.1

3.1

3.1

3.1

3.1

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

31.61

-0.65

-35

13.26

30.5

PBDTM(%)

30.04

-3.93

-37.62

12.41

29.45

PATM(%)

26.97

-10.23

-41.73

10.21

26.29

