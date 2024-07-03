B & A Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
97.38
50.51
37.71
96.26
101.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
97.38
50.51
37.71
96.26
101.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.06
0.96
1.43
0.93
6.36
Total Income
98.44
51.47
39.14
97.19
108.17
Total Expenditure
67.65
51.8
52.34
84.43
77.11
PBIDT
30.79
-0.33
-13.2
12.77
31.06
Interest
1.53
1.66
0.99
0.82
1.06
PBDT
29.26
-1.99
-14.19
11.95
29.99
Depreciation
1.76
1.76
1.14
1.31
1.37
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.23
1.42
1.44
0.8
1.85
Deferred Tax
0
0
-1.02
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
26.27
-5.17
-15.74
9.83
26.77
Minority Interest After NP
0.85
0.98
0.99
0.55
1.28
Net Profit after Minority Interest
25.42
-6.15
-16.73
9.28
25.5
Extra-ordinary Items
0.01
-0.02
0.02
0.01
0.01
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
25.41
-6.13
-16.75
9.27
25.49
EPS (Unit Curr.)
81.99
-19.83
-53.98
29.94
82.24
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.1
3.1
3.1
3.1
3.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
31.61
-0.65
-35
13.26
30.5
PBDTM(%)
30.04
-3.93
-37.62
12.41
29.45
PATM(%)
26.97
-10.23
-41.73
10.21
26.29
