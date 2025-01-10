B & A Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.1
3.1
3.1
3.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
79.3
76.87
74.64
57.91
Net Worth
82.4
79.97
77.74
61.01
Minority Interest
Debt
46.29
19.18
11.57
30.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.14
2.09
2.06
0.52
Total Liabilities
130.83
101.24
91.37
91.59
Fixed Assets
100.56
68.71
69.47
70.29
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.87
3.85
3.83
3.83
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.02
1.28
1.83
0
Networking Capital
4.63
14.4
6.91
8.34
Inventories
5.86
8.15
7.34
7.35
Inventory Days
17.88
Sundry Debtors
1.74
1.44
0.07
0.55
Debtor Days
1.33
Other Current Assets
31.99
30.68
26.08
26.5
Sundry Creditors
-4.94
-6.26
-5.02
-6.67
Creditor Days
16.22
Other Current Liabilities
-30.02
-19.61
-21.56
-19.39
Cash
19.75
13.01
9.33
9.13
Total Assets
130.83
101.25
91.37
91.59
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.