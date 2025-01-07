iifl-logo-icon 1
B & A Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

578.15
(7.20%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR B & A Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

150.01

132.15

121.85

102.98

yoy growth (%)

13.51

8.44

18.32

-6.26

Raw materials

-43.87

-34.07

-26.37

-17.36

As % of sales

29.24

25.78

21.64

16.86

Employee costs

-56.02

-56.16

-47.69

-42.66

As % of sales

37.34

42.5

39.13

41.42

Other costs

-35.31

-37.04

-34.55

-33.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.54

28.03

28.35

32.4

Operating profit

14.8

4.87

13.23

9.57

OPM

9.86

3.68

10.86

9.3

Depreciation

-3.27

-3.32

-2.56

-2.44

Interest expense

-3.75

-4.43

-3.67

-3.23

Other income

0.62

1.06

0.8

0.7

Profit before tax

8.4

-1.81

7.79

4.61

Taxes

-1.65

0.65

-1.74

-1.21

Tax rate

-19.72

-36

-22.39

-26.35

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.74

-1.16

6.04

3.39

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

6.74

-1.16

6.04

3.39

yoy growth (%)

-679.65

-119.23

78

-56.11

NPM

4.49

-0.88

4.96

3.29

