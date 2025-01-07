Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
150.01
132.15
121.85
102.98
yoy growth (%)
13.51
8.44
18.32
-6.26
Raw materials
-43.87
-34.07
-26.37
-17.36
As % of sales
29.24
25.78
21.64
16.86
Employee costs
-56.02
-56.16
-47.69
-42.66
As % of sales
37.34
42.5
39.13
41.42
Other costs
-35.31
-37.04
-34.55
-33.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.54
28.03
28.35
32.4
Operating profit
14.8
4.87
13.23
9.57
OPM
9.86
3.68
10.86
9.3
Depreciation
-3.27
-3.32
-2.56
-2.44
Interest expense
-3.75
-4.43
-3.67
-3.23
Other income
0.62
1.06
0.8
0.7
Profit before tax
8.4
-1.81
7.79
4.61
Taxes
-1.65
0.65
-1.74
-1.21
Tax rate
-19.72
-36
-22.39
-26.35
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.74
-1.16
6.04
3.39
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
6.74
-1.16
6.04
3.39
yoy growth (%)
-679.65
-119.23
78
-56.11
NPM
4.49
-0.88
4.96
3.29
