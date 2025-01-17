Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.15
9.44
21.6
-1.33
Op profit growth
88.79
-28.32
34.51
-22.63
EBIT growth
120.86
-34.46
37.81
-27.18
Net profit growth
252.65
-56.29
57.86
-40.04
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
12.84
8.1
12.37
11.18
EBIT margin
11.88
6.41
10.7
9.44
Net profit margin
5.8
1.96
4.9
3.78
RoCE
21.04
10.4
16.46
11.49
RoNW
4.27
1.39
3.53
1.99
RoA
2.56
0.79
1.88
1.15
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
55.68
19.96
34.42
22.53
Dividend per share
1
0
3
3
Cash EPS
31.55
-1.79
17.42
6.96
Book value per share
293.77
246.06
224.61
199.03
Valuation ratios
P/E
2.66
4.75
7.42
10.83
P/CEPS
4.69
-52.81
14.66
35.06
P/B
0.5
0.38
1.13
1.22
EV/EBIDTA
2.13
3.46
4.89
6.33
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
10.01
15.8
Tax payout
-29.53
-20.02
-29.79
-29.69
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
28.3
27.73
25.28
26.92
Inventory days
42.76
45.35
47.53
45.72
Creditor days
-26.03
-32.96
-37.55
-46.47
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-6.07
-2.39
-4
-3.08
Net debt / equity
0.29
0.42
0.56
0.66
Net debt / op. profit
0.83
1.93
1.66
2.35
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-41.82
-39.27
-36.98
-32.82
Employee costs
-26.75
-31.18
-28.9
-31.31
Other costs
-18.57
-21.43
-21.73
-24.67
