B & A Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
8.4
-1.81
7.79
4.61
Depreciation
-3.27
-3.32
-2.56
-2.44
Tax paid
-1.65
0.65
-1.74
-1.21
Working capital
6.72
0.97
-4.79
9.02
Other operating items
Operating
10.18
-3.51
-1.3
9.97
Capital expenditure
4
9.46
16.03
-30.54
Free cash flow
14.18
5.94
14.72
-20.56
Equity raised
101.82
104.21
94.9
119.42
Investing
0.02
0
0
0
Financing
-2.6
-0.32
-4.2
17.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0.93
0.93
Net in cash
113.43
109.82
106.36
117.05
