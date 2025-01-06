iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

B & A Ltd Cash Flow Statement

555.6
(-1.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR B & A Ltd

B & A FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

8.4

-1.81

7.79

4.61

Depreciation

-3.27

-3.32

-2.56

-2.44

Tax paid

-1.65

0.65

-1.74

-1.21

Working capital

6.72

0.97

-4.79

9.02

Other operating items

Operating

10.18

-3.51

-1.3

9.97

Capital expenditure

4

9.46

16.03

-30.54

Free cash flow

14.18

5.94

14.72

-20.56

Equity raised

101.82

104.21

94.9

119.42

Investing

0.02

0

0

0

Financing

-2.6

-0.32

-4.2

17.27

Dividends paid

0

0

0.93

0.93

Net in cash

113.43

109.82

106.36

117.05

B & A : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR B & A Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.