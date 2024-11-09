Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results B & A LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (both standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) Exchange is hereby posted with Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 on Standalone and Consolidated basis along with limited review reports which have been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Saturday, 9th November 2024 at the corporate office of the Company at 113, Park Street, 9th Floor, Kolkata - 700016 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

B & A LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Exchange is hereby posted with Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 on Standalone and Consolidated basis along with limited review reports which have been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Saturday, 10th August 2024 at the corporate office of the Company at 113, Park Street, 9th Floor, Kolkata - 700016 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 10 May 2024

B & A LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results (both Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 and Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date to be held at the corporate office of the company at 113 Park Street 9th Floor Kolkata- 700016 and to consider recommending dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. Exchange is hereby informed that (a)The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 25th May 2024 has approved the Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st March 2024 and audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 and Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date. (b) The Board of Directors of the Company has not recommended any dividend for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. (c) The Board of Directors has appointed of Mr. Parthapratim Sengupta (DIN: 08273324) as an Additional Director (in the capacity of an Independent Director) with immediate effect. (d) The Board of Directors has appointed of Mr. Dipankar Mukherjee (DIN: 07450198) as an Additional Director (in the capacity of an Independent Director) with immediate effect. The meeting commenced at 01.15 PM and concluded at 15.45 PM. Read less..

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024