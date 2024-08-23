Exchange is hereby informed that the Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 will be held on Friday, 23rd August 2024 at the registered office of the Company Exchange is hereby posted with the summary of proceedings of Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, 23rd August 2024 at 10.00 AM (IST). Exchange is hereby posted with the Outcome of Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 held on Friday, 23rd August 2024 at 10.00 AM (IST) at the registered office of the Company at Indu Bhawan, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Jorhat-785001 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/08/2024) Exchange is hereby posted with the Consolidated Scrutinizers Report dated 23rd August 2024 submitted by Ms. Binita Pandey, Practicing Company Secretary on the voting at the Annual General Meeting held on Friday, 23rd August 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.08.2024)