B K Duplex Board Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
5.53
5.53
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
-0.34
-0.34
Net Worth
5.19
5.19
Minority Interest
Debt
0.25
0.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.44
5.44
Fixed Assets
4.78
4.78
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.6
0.6
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
0.05
0.03
Inventories
1.24
1.24
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
3.15
3.19
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.23
1.24
Sundry Creditors
-5.29
-5.37
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.27
-0.27
Cash
0
0.03
Total Assets
5.44
5.44
