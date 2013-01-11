iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

B K Duplex Board Ltd Balance Sheet

2.26
(4.63%)
Jan 11, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR B K Duplex Board Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

5.53

5.53

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

-0.34

-0.34

Net Worth

5.19

5.19

Minority Interest

Debt

0.25

0.25

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.44

5.44

Fixed Assets

4.78

4.78

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.6

0.6

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

Networking Capital

0.05

0.03

Inventories

1.24

1.24

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

3.15

3.19

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.23

1.24

Sundry Creditors

-5.29

-5.37

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.27

-0.27

Cash

0

0.03

Total Assets

5.44

5.44

B K Duplex Board Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR B K Duplex Board Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.