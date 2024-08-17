iifl-logo-icon 1
B K Duplex Board Ltd Share Price

2.26
(4.63%)
Jan 11, 2013

B K Duplex Board Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

2.26

Prev. Close

2.16

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

2.26

Day's Low

2.26

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

9.38

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.25

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

B K Duplex Board Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

B K Duplex Board Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

B K Duplex Board Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Dec-2011Sep-2011Jun-2011Mar-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.70%

Non-Promoter- 0.17%

Institutions: 0.17%

Non-Institutions: 30.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

B K Duplex Board Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

5.53

5.53

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

-0.34

-0.34

Net Worth

5.19

5.19

Minority Interest

B K Duplex Board Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,386.4

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

423.05

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

562.75

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

304.95

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.25

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT B K Duplex Board Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Bhupinder Singh

Director

M M Sikka

Director

Harbans Kaur

Director

Rajiv Sharma

Director

Kulbir Singh

Director

Parveen Malhotra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by B K Duplex Board Ltd

Summary

B K Duplex Boards was incorporated in Sep.80 as a private limited company. It became a deemed limited company in Apr.90 and was again converted into a public limited company in Mar.94.The company is engaged in the manufacture and trading in duplex board and grey board. Commercial production commenced in 1982 with an installed capacity of 1200 tpa of media kraft paper. After one year, the company converted the machine to manufacture grey board and increased the capacity of the plant to 10 tpd. In 1983, it started manufacturing grey board and white duplex board. In 1989, the capacity was increased to 15 tpd.The company came out with a public issue in Jan.95 to expand its capacity from 7500 tpa to 12,000 tpa; for technology upgradation and modernisation of its existing unit to manufacture coated board and white duplex board by putting up the balancing equipment.The company has set up a project to manufacture coated duplex board with a capacity of 100 tpd with co-power generation system at a cost of Rs 45 cr, in joint sector with Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation. The project was implemented at Gaunspur, Punjab.B K Duplex proposes to diversify into steel business by implementing steel rolling mills / induction furnace at Gaunspur in the Ludhiana district of Punjab.
