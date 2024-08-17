Summary

B K Duplex Boards was incorporated in Sep.80 as a private limited company. It became a deemed limited company in Apr.90 and was again converted into a public limited company in Mar.94.The company is engaged in the manufacture and trading in duplex board and grey board. Commercial production commenced in 1982 with an installed capacity of 1200 tpa of media kraft paper. After one year, the company converted the machine to manufacture grey board and increased the capacity of the plant to 10 tpd. In 1983, it started manufacturing grey board and white duplex board. In 1989, the capacity was increased to 15 tpd.The company came out with a public issue in Jan.95 to expand its capacity from 7500 tpa to 12,000 tpa; for technology upgradation and modernisation of its existing unit to manufacture coated board and white duplex board by putting up the balancing equipment.The company has set up a project to manufacture coated duplex board with a capacity of 100 tpd with co-power generation system at a cost of Rs 45 cr, in joint sector with Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation. The project was implemented at Gaunspur, Punjab.B K Duplex proposes to diversify into steel business by implementing steel rolling mills / induction furnace at Gaunspur in the Ludhiana district of Punjab.

