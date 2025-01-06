B P Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.01
6.01
6.01
3.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.35
-1.21
-1.07
-0.86
Net Worth
4.66
4.8
4.94
2.15
Minority Interest
Debt
0.93
0.82
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.59
5.62
4.94
2.15
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.67
2.67
2.67
2.67
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.9
2.95
2.26
-0.53
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
5.81
5.81
5.8
2.76
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.91
-2.86
-3.54
-3.29
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
5.58
5.63
4.94
2.15
