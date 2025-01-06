iifl-logo-icon 1
B P Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

5.84
(-3.63%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.01

6.01

6.01

3.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.35

-1.21

-1.07

-0.86

Net Worth

4.66

4.8

4.94

2.15

Minority Interest

Debt

0.93

0.82

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.59

5.62

4.94

2.15

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.67

2.67

2.67

2.67

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.9

2.95

2.26

-0.53

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

5.81

5.81

5.8

2.76

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-2.91

-2.86

-3.54

-3.29

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

5.58

5.63

4.94

2.15

