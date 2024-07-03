Summary

B P Capital Ltd. is a Limited Company incorporated on 24 February, 1994. The Company was registered as NBFC Company with RBI but was not carrying any major activity for long and hence the shareholders of the company were hardly entitled for any return on their investment. The RBI vide its order dated 6th October, 2016 cancelled the NBFC License of BPCL and hence, the management of the two companies decided to implement the plan of merger OF the two companies and transfer the Footwear business of DFUPL to BPCL as a going concern along with its brand and goodwill.On May 26, 2015, the sole promoter of the Company, Peeyush Kumar Aggarwal entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with M/s Symbolic Inframart Pvt Ltd, a company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 for sale of his entire shareholding constituting 4,24,400 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each representing 14.09% of paid up share capital of the Company at a price of Rs. 10/- per share along with the complete change in control to M/s Symbolic Inframart Pvt Ltd. Pursuant to above SPA, the Acquirer is in the process of coming out with an Open Offer to the shareholders of the Company. During the year 2016, B. P. Capital Limited started with the procedure of Merger with Diamond Footcare Udyog Private Limited and applied to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for obtaining its in principal approval for the same.During the year 2018, the Company i.e. B. P. Capital Limited had received In Principle Approval from BSE

