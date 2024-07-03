iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

B P Capital Ltd Share Price

5.84
(-3.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.03
  • Day's High6.06
  • 52 Wk High6.19
  • Prev. Close6.06
  • Day's Low5.8
  • 52 Wk Low 4.48
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value7.62
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.51
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

B P Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

6.03

Prev. Close

6.06

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

6.06

Day's Low

5.8

52 Week's High

6.19

52 Week's Low

4.48

Book Value

7.62

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.51

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

B P Capital Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

B P Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

B P Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 7.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 7.05%

Non-Promoter- 92.94%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 92.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

B P Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.01

6.01

6.01

3.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.35

-1.21

-1.07

-0.86

Net Worth

4.66

4.8

4.94

2.15

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.16

-0.35

-0.2

0.18

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

B P Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT B P Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Madhu Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sakshi Gupta

Independent Director

Ajay Sharma

Director

Rachit Garg

Managing Director &Addtnl Dir.

Peeyush Aggarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by B P Capital Ltd

Summary

B P Capital Ltd. is a Limited Company incorporated on 24 February, 1994. The Company was registered as NBFC Company with RBI but was not carrying any major activity for long and hence the shareholders of the company were hardly entitled for any return on their investment. The RBI vide its order dated 6th October, 2016 cancelled the NBFC License of BPCL and hence, the management of the two companies decided to implement the plan of merger OF the two companies and transfer the Footwear business of DFUPL to BPCL as a going concern along with its brand and goodwill.On May 26, 2015, the sole promoter of the Company, Peeyush Kumar Aggarwal entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with M/s Symbolic Inframart Pvt Ltd, a company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 for sale of his entire shareholding constituting 4,24,400 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each representing 14.09% of paid up share capital of the Company at a price of Rs. 10/- per share along with the complete change in control to M/s Symbolic Inframart Pvt Ltd. Pursuant to above SPA, the Acquirer is in the process of coming out with an Open Offer to the shareholders of the Company. During the year 2016, B. P. Capital Limited started with the procedure of Merger with Diamond Footcare Udyog Private Limited and applied to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for obtaining its in principal approval for the same.During the year 2018, the Company i.e. B. P. Capital Limited had received In Principle Approval from BSE
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the B P Capital Ltd share price today?

The B P Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.84 today.

What is the Market Cap of B P Capital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of B P Capital Ltd is ₹3.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of B P Capital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of B P Capital Ltd is 0 and 0.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of B P Capital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a B P Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of B P Capital Ltd is ₹4.48 and ₹6.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of B P Capital Ltd?

B P Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.73%, 3 Years at -6.10%, 1 Year at 22.42%, 6 Month at 5.57%, 3 Month at 10.58% and 1 Month at 10.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of B P Capital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of B P Capital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 7.06 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 92.94 %

QUICKLINKS FOR B P Capital Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.