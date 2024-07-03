SectorFinance
Open₹6.03
Prev. Close₹6.06
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹6.06
Day's Low₹5.8
52 Week's High₹6.19
52 Week's Low₹4.48
Book Value₹7.62
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.51
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.01
6.01
6.01
3.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.35
-1.21
-1.07
-0.86
Net Worth
4.66
4.8
4.94
2.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.16
-0.35
-0.2
0.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Madhu Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sakshi Gupta
Independent Director
Ajay Sharma
Director
Rachit Garg
Managing Director &Addtnl Dir.
Peeyush Aggarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by B P Capital Ltd
Summary
B P Capital Ltd. is a Limited Company incorporated on 24 February, 1994. The Company was registered as NBFC Company with RBI but was not carrying any major activity for long and hence the shareholders of the company were hardly entitled for any return on their investment. The RBI vide its order dated 6th October, 2016 cancelled the NBFC License of BPCL and hence, the management of the two companies decided to implement the plan of merger OF the two companies and transfer the Footwear business of DFUPL to BPCL as a going concern along with its brand and goodwill.On May 26, 2015, the sole promoter of the Company, Peeyush Kumar Aggarwal entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with M/s Symbolic Inframart Pvt Ltd, a company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 for sale of his entire shareholding constituting 4,24,400 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each representing 14.09% of paid up share capital of the Company at a price of Rs. 10/- per share along with the complete change in control to M/s Symbolic Inframart Pvt Ltd. Pursuant to above SPA, the Acquirer is in the process of coming out with an Open Offer to the shareholders of the Company. During the year 2016, B. P. Capital Limited started with the procedure of Merger with Diamond Footcare Udyog Private Limited and applied to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for obtaining its in principal approval for the same.During the year 2018, the Company i.e. B. P. Capital Limited had received In Principle Approval from BSE
The B P Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.84 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of B P Capital Ltd is ₹3.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of B P Capital Ltd is 0 and 0.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a B P Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of B P Capital Ltd is ₹4.48 and ₹6.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
B P Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.73%, 3 Years at -6.10%, 1 Year at 22.42%, 6 Month at 5.57%, 3 Month at 10.58% and 1 Month at 10.18%.
