To

The Members of

B-RIGHT REALESTATE LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of B-RIGHT REALESTATE LIMITED which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, the Profit and Loss statement and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters (KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis,

Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

• If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Standalone Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards

specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to other matters to be included in the auditors report in accordance with the requirement of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has paid/provided for remuneration to its Directors during the year and hence it can be said that the Company has complied with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting of the Company and operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure

"B"

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11

of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position; as such the question of commenting on disclosing impact of any such litigation in its Standalone Financial Statements does not arise.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There were no amounts which required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

For and on behalf of ADV & Associates

Chartered Accountants FRN: 128045W

sd/-

Prakash Mandhaniya

Partner

Membership No: 421679

Place: Mumbai Date: 27.05.2024

UDIN:24421679BKFSVY7831

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in our report to the member OF B-RIGHT REALESTATE LIMITED of even date)

To the best of our knowledge and information, according to the explanations provided to us by the Company, the audit procedures followed by us and examination of the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including Quantitative details

And Situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. The company has no intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us as on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, Plants and Equipment by which all property, plants, equipment are verified in a phased manner over the period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plants equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this of physical verifications is reasonable having regards the size of company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verifications.

(c) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us, we report that, as at the Balance Sheet date in respect of Leasehold Land, The Lease Agreement stands in the Name of the Company. The Company does not own any other Immovable property in respect of which title deeds are required to be held by the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not revalued its property, plants and equipment (including right to use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year, hence sub-clause 3(i)

(d) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 as Amended and rules made thereunder, hence sub-clause 3(i) (e) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(ii) (a) As per information and explanations given to us the inventory has been physically verified by the management at regular intervals. In our opinion, the frequency of verification needs to be further improved having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its business. As informed to us, there was no material discrepancy in the aggregate for each class of inventory noticed on verification to the extent reconciled with the records available in this respect between the physical stocks and the book records.

(b) The Company has not sanction working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees during the year from banks on the basis of security of current asset hence sub-clause 3(ii)(b) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(iii) (a) The Company has made investments in two (2) Subsidiary Companies and nineteen (19) step down

Subsidiaries, having aggregate amount during the year of Rs. 7,116.24 Lakhs and, the Company has also granted loans & advances, secured or unsecured to having maximum outstanding balance during the year of Rs. 5,646.87 Lakhs and balance as of 31st March, 2024 of Rs. 5,646.87 Lakhs.

(b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made and terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. The Company has not provided any guarantee or given any security during the year.

(c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, no schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. Therefore, we cannot comment on the same.

(d) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us. The amount is not overdue for more than 90 days since it is repayable on Demand, hence sub-clause 3(iii) (d) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

e) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us. There is no loan given falling due during the year, which has renewed or extended or fresh loans given to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same party, hence sub-clause 3(iii)(e) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

f) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us. The company has not given any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, hence sub-clause 3(iii) (f) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complies with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(v) The Company has accepted fixed deposits from the public as per the provisions of sections 73 to 76 and have complied with it.

(vi) The maintenance of the cost records under the sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 has not been applicable to company. Hence clause 3(vi) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of Statutory Dues.

(a) The Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Act, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amount payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, except the following:

Name of Status Nature of Dues Period to which amount relates Amount (In Rs.) Date of Payment Remark Income tax Act, 1961 Income Tax- Interest A.Y. 2019-20 68,67,099 Unpaid Appeal Filed Income tax Act, 1961 Income Tax- Interest A.Y. 2016-17 40,15,678 Unpaid Appeal Filed

(c) According to information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities during the year.

(viii) There are no transactions that were not recorded in the books of account, and which has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (Section 43 of 1961), hence sub-clause 3(viii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(ix) According to information and explanation given to us:

(a) The records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us. The company has not delayed in principle repayment of term loan.

(b) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us. The company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority, hence sub-clause 3(ix) (b) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(c) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us. The company has not borrowed any term loans during the year, hence sub-clause 3(ix) (c) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company, hence subclause 3(ix) (d) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(e) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us. The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, hence sub-clause 3(ix) (e) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(f) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us. The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, hence sub-clause 3(ix) (f) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(x) (a) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based onexamination of the documents provided to us, the company has not raised money by way of further public offer during the year. Hence sub-clause 3(x)(a) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment / private placement of shares / fully / partly / optionally convertible debentures during the year under review.

(xi)(a) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us. No fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year, hence sub-clause 3(xi) (a) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(b) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government and hence clause 3(xi) (b) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(c) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us. No whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the company, hence sub-clause 3(xi) (c) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence clauses 3(xii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations give to us, the company is in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system

commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and based on our examination. The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors, hence sub-clause 3(xv) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(xvi) (a) The nature of business and the activities of the Company are such that the Company is not

required to obtain registration under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 and hence sub-clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(b) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the reserve bank of India Act, 1934 hence clauses 3(xvi)(b) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The company is not a Core investment company (CIC) as defined in the regulation made by registered under section 45-IA of the reserve bank of India Act, 1934 hence clauses 3(xvi)(c) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) On an examination of the Statement of Profit and Loss account, we are of the opinion that the Company has not incurred cash losses during the current financial year, hence clauses 3(xvii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

(xviii) There is no resignation previous statutory auditors during the year as per section 140 of company Act, 2013. Clause (3) (xviii) Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and based on our examination, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the companies Act 2013, pursuant to any project, hence clauses 3(xx) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

For and on behalf of A D V & Associates

Chartered Accountants FRN: 128045W

sd/-

Prakash Mandhaniya

Partner

Membership No: 421679 Place: Mumbai Date: 27.05.2024 UDIN:24421679BKFSVY7831

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of, B-RIGHT REALESTATE LIMITED of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of B-RIGHT REALESTATE LIMITED (the Company) as of 31st March, 2024. In conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the Management and directors of the Company; and

3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For and on behalf of A D V & Associates

Chartered Accountants FRN: 128045W

sd/-

Prakash Mandhaniya

Partner

Membership No: 421679

Place: Mumbai Date: 27.05.2024

UDIN:24421679BKFSVY7831