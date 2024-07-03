iifl-logo-icon 1
B-Right RealEstate Ltd Share Price

391.75
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:45:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open391.75
  • Day's High391.75
  • 52 Wk High450.45
  • Prev. Close412.3
  • Day's Low391.75
  • 52 Wk Low 136.95
  • Turnover (lac)3.13
  • P/E176.95
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value135.14
  • EPS2.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)404.72
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

B-Right RealEstate Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

391.75

Prev. Close

412.3

Turnover(Lac.)

3.13

Day's High

391.75

Day's Low

391.75

52 Week's High

450.45

52 Week's Low

136.95

Book Value

135.14

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

404.72

P/E

176.95

EPS

2.33

Divi. Yield

0

B-Right RealEstate Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

28 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

B-Right RealEstate Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

B-Right RealEstate Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:04 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.92%

Non-Promoter- 28.07%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

B-Right RealEstate Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.33

10.33

0.93

0.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

129.29

126.89

90.08

88.94

Net Worth

139.62

137.22

91.01

89.87

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.69

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.02

0

-0.35

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.68

1.17

1.93

5.41

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.11

-0.16

-0.46

Tax paid

-0.09

-0.32

-0.55

-1.88

Working capital

-0.89

0.65

-3.65

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-531.36

-70.07

-63.76

EBIT growth

-42.58

-40.22

-63.54

Net profit growth

-31.6

-37.9

-60.96

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

40.9

17.22

1.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

40.9

17.22

1.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

1.38

2.04

1.56

B-Right RealEstate Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT B-Right RealEstate Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

PARAS HANSRAJBHAI DESAI

Whole-time Director

SANJAY NATHALAL SHAH

Independent Director

Bhumi Bakulesh Tolia

Independent Director

Paras Mal Jain

Director

Anirudh Salla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by B-Right RealEstate Ltd

Summary

B-Right Real Estate Limited was originally incorporated on October 22, 2007 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Marshal Vinimay Private Limited. Subsequently, pursuant to a Special Resolution of the Shareholders passed in the Annual General Meeting held on September 25, 2019, the Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and consequently, name of the Company changed to Marshal Vinimay Limited. Subsequently, Companys name was again changed to B-Right Real Estate Limited by passing of Resolution on August 28, 2020 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to name change was issued on September 25, 2020 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Companys current Promoters Blow Sales LLP & Cheerful Dealtrade LLP has taken over the Company in the year 2010.B-Right Real Estate is an integrated construction and real estate development company, focused primarily on construction and development of residential and commercial projects, in and around Mumbai. The Company has opted a business model whereby the company invests in its subsidiary LLP named B-Right Real Estate Ventures LLP and this LLP makes investment in various SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) which is been incorporated for a particular project. Each Real estate project has own SPV and such SPV is closed upon completion of the project. The Company also operates on Development Management contracts where by it extends financials assistance for a particular Real Estate project
Company FAQs

What is the B-Right RealEstate Ltd share price today?

The B-Right RealEstate Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹391.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of B-Right RealEstate Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of B-Right RealEstate Ltd is ₹404.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of B-Right RealEstate Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of B-Right RealEstate Ltd is 176.95 and 3.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of B-Right RealEstate Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a B-Right RealEstate Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of B-Right RealEstate Ltd is ₹136.95 and ₹450.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of B-Right RealEstate Ltd?

B-Right RealEstate Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 38.86%, 1 Year at 160.04%, 6 Month at 183.56%, 3 Month at 13.39% and 1 Month at 4.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of B-Right RealEstate Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of B-Right RealEstate Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.92 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.08 %

