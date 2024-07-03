Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹391.75
Prev. Close₹412.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.13
Day's High₹391.75
Day's Low₹391.75
52 Week's High₹450.45
52 Week's Low₹136.95
Book Value₹135.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)404.72
P/E176.95
EPS2.33
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.33
10.33
0.93
0.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
129.29
126.89
90.08
88.94
Net Worth
139.62
137.22
91.01
89.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.69
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.02
0
-0.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.68
1.17
1.93
5.41
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.11
-0.16
-0.46
Tax paid
-0.09
-0.32
-0.55
-1.88
Working capital
-0.89
0.65
-3.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-531.36
-70.07
-63.76
EBIT growth
-42.58
-40.22
-63.54
Net profit growth
-31.6
-37.9
-60.96
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
40.9
17.22
1.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
40.9
17.22
1.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
1.38
2.04
1.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
PARAS HANSRAJBHAI DESAI
Whole-time Director
SANJAY NATHALAL SHAH
Independent Director
Bhumi Bakulesh Tolia
Independent Director
Paras Mal Jain
Director
Anirudh Salla
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
B-Right Real Estate Limited was originally incorporated on October 22, 2007 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Marshal Vinimay Private Limited. Subsequently, pursuant to a Special Resolution of the Shareholders passed in the Annual General Meeting held on September 25, 2019, the Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and consequently, name of the Company changed to Marshal Vinimay Limited. Subsequently, Companys name was again changed to B-Right Real Estate Limited by passing of Resolution on August 28, 2020 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to name change was issued on September 25, 2020 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Companys current Promoters Blow Sales LLP & Cheerful Dealtrade LLP has taken over the Company in the year 2010.B-Right Real Estate is an integrated construction and real estate development company, focused primarily on construction and development of residential and commercial projects, in and around Mumbai. The Company has opted a business model whereby the company invests in its subsidiary LLP named B-Right Real Estate Ventures LLP and this LLP makes investment in various SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) which is been incorporated for a particular project. Each Real estate project has own SPV and such SPV is closed upon completion of the project. The Company also operates on Development Management contracts where by it extends financials assistance for a particular Real Estate project
The B-Right RealEstate Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹391.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of B-Right RealEstate Ltd is ₹404.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of B-Right RealEstate Ltd is 176.95 and 3.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a B-Right RealEstate Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of B-Right RealEstate Ltd is ₹136.95 and ₹450.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
B-Right RealEstate Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 38.86%, 1 Year at 160.04%, 6 Month at 183.56%, 3 Month at 13.39% and 1 Month at 4.38%.
