Summary

B-Right Real Estate Limited was originally incorporated on October 22, 2007 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Marshal Vinimay Private Limited. Subsequently, pursuant to a Special Resolution of the Shareholders passed in the Annual General Meeting held on September 25, 2019, the Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and consequently, name of the Company changed to Marshal Vinimay Limited. Subsequently, Companys name was again changed to B-Right Real Estate Limited by passing of Resolution on August 28, 2020 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to name change was issued on September 25, 2020 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Companys current Promoters Blow Sales LLP & Cheerful Dealtrade LLP has taken over the Company in the year 2010.B-Right Real Estate is an integrated construction and real estate development company, focused primarily on construction and development of residential and commercial projects, in and around Mumbai. The Company has opted a business model whereby the company invests in its subsidiary LLP named B-Right Real Estate Ventures LLP and this LLP makes investment in various SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) which is been incorporated for a particular project. Each Real estate project has own SPV and such SPV is closed upon completion of the project. The Company also operates on Development Management contracts where by it extends financials assistance for a particular Real Estate project

